U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi fired Department of Justice paralegal Elizabeth Baxter on Friday after she allegedly shouted "F* the National Guard" and made obscene gestures at service members in Washington, D.C.

The shouting incident occurred on 18 August 2025 near Metro Center, outside a DOJ building. Baxter, who worked in the DOJ's Environmental Defense Section, has not publicly commented on her termination.

What Happened on 18 August

According to details first reported by the New York Post, Baxter was seen near Metro Center, where she allegedly raised her middle finger and shouted profanities at National Guard troops stationed in the area. When questioned by a DOJ security guard, she admitted to saying "F* the National Guard."

Later that day, surveillance cameras reportedly captured her repeating the gesture outside the DOJ's '4CON' building. These incidents were cited in an internal termination memorandum, excerpts of which were later shared with the media. The memo concluded that Baxter's conduct was 'incompatible with her duties as a federal employee,' particularly during a period of heightened security and political sensitivity in Washington.

'You are removed from your position of Paralegal Specialist, GS-0950-11, Environmental Defense Section, Environment and Natural Resources Division, and from the federal service, effective immediately,' the termination letter to Baxter stated.

Who Is Elizabeth Baxter?

Elizabeth Baxter was a career paralegal with the Department of Justice, assigned to the Environmental Defense Section. Unlike politically appointed staff, she was a long-serving civil servant.

Colleagues described her section as responsible for defending federal agencies in environmental litigation.

Reports indicate that Baxter had worked at the DOJ for several years, though little personal information about her has been made public.

Efforts by reporters to reach her for comment after her dismissal were unsuccessful.

Pam Bondi's Response

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed the firing in a post on X, stating that individuals who 'disrespect law enforcement' would not remain employed by the Department of Justice. She emphasized that public servants are expected to uphold professional standards, particularly when interacting with members of the armed forces.

Bondi has recently taken a high-profile stance on discipline and accountability within the DOJ, and this case reinforced her uncompromising approach. Reuters reported that Baxter could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the allegations or her dismissal.

The Wider Context in Washington

The presence of National Guard troops in Washington followed President Donald Trump's declaration of a 'crime emergency' earlier this month. The order placed federal authorities in partial control of policing in the capital, while Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith retained her role.

The deployment was meant to reinforce law enforcement visibility, despite DOJ statistics showing that violent crime in Washington had fallen to a 30-year low in 2024. The decision has been politically divisive: critics question its necessity, while supporters insist it has helped stabilize public safety.

Against this backdrop, Baxter's behavior toward the National Guard drew sharp criticism and was cited by Bondi as grounds for immediate dismissal.

Media Coverage and Public Reaction

The case gained traction after the excerpts from the termination memo got pubished, which included Baxter's admission and references to surveillance footage. The story was quickly confirmed and picked up by major outlets.

Online discussion has since centered on workplace standards, employee speech, and the expectations placed on government personnel. While some observers framed the dismissal as a straightforward matter of professional accountability, others raised questions about the balance between free expression and conduct deemed unbecoming of a federal employee.