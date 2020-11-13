After the announcement of his big win in US election, President-elect Joe Biden had all of his six grandchildren to join him on stage. However, there is a seventh grandchild who remained missing from the big event and she is Navy Joan Roberts.

According to Daily Mail, Joe and Jill Biden have another grandchild who remains absent from public presence. The two-year-old Navy Joan Roberts is Joe's son Hunter Biden's daughter with stripper Lunden Roberts.

Read more Biden taps longtime aide Ron Klain as White House chief of staff

Navy and her mother live in rural Arkansas' with Lunden's family. It appears Navy will not be accepted to the ranks of the US's first family as Joe takes the oath and assumes his post as President of the US in January 2021.

As per the report the child's name, gender, and location were kept under the wraps for a long time. The report notes "she is happily growing up surrounded by a large, loving family and blissfully unaware of her proximity to the caustic world of US politics." Hunter has allegedly fathered the child but has not claimed her as his.

He apparently settled a paternity suit with Roberts in March and ended up paying an "undisclosed figure." He had to undergo a DNA test which proved that he is the father of the child. It is assumed that the payout was close to $2.5 million since he is the "biological and legal father" of Navy.

The President-elect has three children Beau, Hunter, and Naomi with his first wife Neilia Hunter. Unfortunately, wife Neilia and daughter Naomi died in a car accident. Joe married Jil Jacobs in the year 1977 and they had a daughter Ashley. Beau passed away at the age of 46 due to cancer. Now, he has one grandson from Hunter's second marriage and three from his first marriage, and Beau has two children -- Natalie and Robert.

More details citing court documents reveal that Hunter has never met the child and not even seen her picture. He "could not identify the child out of photo lineup." In August, Roberts' sister Randi Jo posted a rare photo of the child on Facebook.

"I can confirm that Ms. Roberts is well and that the child is healthy, adorable, loved, safe - and very happy," said Roberts' attorney Clint Lancaster.