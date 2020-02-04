Lady Gaga has made her romance with Michael Polansky Instagram official.

The Grammy-winner took to the picture-sharing app to post a photograph of her cuddling with her new beau on a yacht on Monday. "We had so much fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans, you're the best!" Lady Gaga wrote alongside the post, adding a red heart emoji.

The post comes after pictures of Gaga cozying up with the entrepreneur during Super Bowl weekend went viral. Michael Polansky was spotted sitting with Gaga's mother, Cynthia Germanotta, in the VIP section during her Saturday night performance at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

He even danced alongside Gaga and her sister Natali during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show on Sunday. The couple even left the stadium together on the game-day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV. Before the show, the couple were pictured kissing on the balcony of Gaga's rented Miami mansion, reports Page Six.

The 33-year-old was earlier also photographed indulging in some PDA with Polansky at Bavette's Steakhouse & Bar in Las Vegas on New Year's Eve. However, she never publicly confirmed or denied dating the man. This is her first relationship since she broke ties with fiancé Christina Carino last year, other than an alleged brief fling with audio engineer Dan Horton.

A source told Page Six: "Michael is a really smart guy, a very serious guy, who has always been low key. People are saying Gaga would have met him through events Sean Parker has hosted at his house, including the launch and other events for the foundation. Sean also had a party for his birthday in LA in December and both Gaga and Michael were there."

Polansky is the CEO of San Francisco-based organisation Parker Group, which he co-created in 2015 with Sean Parker, who has co-founded big tech businesses like Napster and Facebook. Parker Foundation supports philanthropic efforts in life sciences, global public health, civic engagements, and the arts, according to its website. The entrepreneur is a Harvard graduate in branches of applied mathematics and computer science, and also co-founded the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.