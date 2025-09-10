Lord Peter Mandelson, 71, one of Labour's most enduring figures, has once again come under scrutiny. Newly released documents in the United States have connected him to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed debate about his judgement and political associations.

The material includes a handwritten message in a 2003 birthday book for Epstein, in which Mandelson described him as his 'best pal'. The disclosure has raised questions over his past links and whether they carry implications for his current role as Britain's ambassador to Washington.

Political Career and Influence

Born in London on 21 October 1953, Mandelson rose to prominence as one of the architects of New Labour. He worked closely with Tony Blair and became known as a skilled political strategist and communicator. During his time as Labour's director of communications in the 1980s, the term 'spin doctor' was widely attached to him. His preference for operating behind the scenes earned him the nickname 'Prince of Darkness', according to The Guardian.

Mandelson twice served as a Cabinet minister and later became European Trade Commissioner in Brussels. He returned to government under Gordon Brown as First Secretary of State, playing a central role in shaping policy and maintaining Labour's modernisation efforts. In February 2025, he was appointed UK ambassador to the United States, a position described by the BBC as one of the country's most politically sensitive diplomatic assignments.

Business Interests and Lobbying

After stepping away from frontline politics in 2010, Mandelson founded the advisory and lobbying firm Global Counsel. The company provides strategic advice to clients navigating policy and regulation, and Mandelson has retained a significant stake in the business. The Financial Times has noted his continuing influence in both international affairs and corporate networks.

The Epstein Connection

The latest controversy stems from Epstein's 50th birthday book, compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell in 2003. The Guardian reported that Mandelson's handwritten note described Epstein as 'sharp-witted' and 'mysterious', and referred to him as a 'best pal'. Other contributors included Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

Additional documents have fuelled scrutiny of the relationship. A 2019 report by JPMorgan, published after Epstein's death, referred to Mandelson as 'Petie' and suggested ongoing contact between the two men even during Epstein's time in prison.

Asked about the revelations, Mandelson initially responded with anger before issuing a clarification. 'I regret ever meeting him or being introduced to him by his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell,' he told Sky News. 'I regret even more the hurt he caused to many young women.'

Impact on Current Role

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has defended Mandelson's appointment, but critics argue that his links to Epstein reflect an outdated culture of elite networking that clashes with contemporary expectations of transparency, Bloomberg reported. Opposition MPs have called on the Foreign Office to clarify what due diligence was carried out before Mandelson's posting.

Every last person involved in making Peter Mandelson the current Ambassador to the US is out of their tiny minds. For this reason alone – let alone so much else – the UK government can’t be respected on the basis of competence, standards, or ethics.#EpsteinBirthdayCard pic.twitter.com/2XXIB0aRdQ — Dr Rachel Morris 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇨🇦🇪🇺 (@5By5Creativity) September 9, 2025

And now he has called Epstein his "Best Friend" he should be sacked and stripped of his title immediately. — Richard Darby (@RD48615) September 9, 2025

I don’t want to rain on anyone’s parade re Angela Rayner, but Peter Mandelson resigned over mortgage irregularities and ended up as a Lord plus UK Ambassador to the US.

Hardly a ferocious punishment. — Lee Hurst (@LeeHurstComic) September 5, 2025

Mandelson remains one of the most prominent political operators of his generation, credited with helping to reshape Labour and influence the course of British politics. As ambassador, he holds one of the UK's most high-profile diplomatic posts. The controversy underlines the reputational risks he carries into Washington, where both allies and critics will be watching closely to see how he navigates the scrutiny.