Sarah McBride has made history by becoming the United States' first openly transgender member of Congress, representing Delaware's lone House seat. Her victory marks a historic first in American politics and brings a progressive voice committed to championing social issues like healthcare access, reproductive rights, and gun control.

A Champion for Healthcare and Social Justice

As a Democratic Party member, 34-year-old McBride has highlighted her commitment to critical social issues that resonate with Delaware voters. Following her victory, McBride emphasised her focus on reproductive rights, paid family leave, and accessible housing. She has strongly advocated for universal healthcare, supporting expanded Medicare coverage, lowering the eligibility age, and introducing a public option. McBride has also pledged to address gun control, advocating for background checks, an assault weapons ban, and measures to prevent access to firearms by dangerous individuals. Her commitment has garnered endorsements from notable organisations, including Everytown for Gun Safety and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund.

From Student Leadership to Political Activism

McBride's path to Congress began in Wilmington, Delaware, where she was born on August 9, 1990. Her upbringing in a politically conscious family—her father, David, was a lawyer, and her mother, Sally, co-founded the Cab Calloway School of the Arts—instilled in her a sense of civic duty. At American University, McBride rose to student government president, where she championed arts advocacy and academic reform. She later co-founded Delaware's Young Democrats Movement, working with prominent Democratic figures such as Beau Biden and Jack Markell.

A Personal Mission Inspired by Love and Loss

McBride's advocacy for healthcare reform is deeply personal. She met her late husband, Andrew Cray, at a White House event in 2012, and the two embarked on a journey shaped by Cray's cancer diagnosis. In caring for Cray, McBride confronted the challenges of navigating healthcare, underscoring the need for better long-term care support. Cray passed away just four days after their wedding in 2014, leaving McBride determined to make healthcare accessible and affordable for all Americans.

A Legacy of Advocacy for Transgender Rights

McBride's advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights began long before her political career. In 2012, she became the first openly transgender White House intern, working on LGBTQ+ issues in the White House Office of Public Engagement. Later, as a board member of Equality Delaware, she spearheaded campaigns against discrimination in housing, employment, and healthcare for transgender individuals. In 2018, McBride published Tomorrow Will Be Different, a memoir detailing her journey and her fight for transgender rights, with a foreword from Joe Biden.

Legislative Milestones as Delaware State Senator

As a state senator, McBride was instrumental in expanding access to healthcare, particularly mental health services in schools and measures addressing environmental health. She helped establish the Healthy Delaware Families Act, a landmark law providing paid leave for families with severe health issues. In response to Delaware's dentist shortage, McBride championed legislation to streamline licensing for out-of-state dentists. She recently secured over $100 million in Medicaid funding, a significant boost to Delaware's healthcare infrastructure.

A Victory Against a Divisive Opponent

McBride's general election win against Republican John Whalen was a resounding success, securing 57.7% of the vote. Her opponent, a retired police officer, endorsed far-right views associated with Project 2025, a conservative blueprint developed by the Heritage Foundation that opposes transgender rights. McBride's victory over Whalen symbolises a triumph of inclusivity over divisive politics, underscoring her role as a progressive voice for her district and a historical figure in the US Congress.

With her win, McBride brings a powerful voice for equality, healthcare access, and social justice, setting a new precedent for diversity in American politics. Her achievements resonate far beyond Delaware, inspiring advocates nationwide and marking a new chapter in US congressional history.