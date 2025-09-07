She fled war in Ukraine in search of safety — but just a year later, 23-year-old refugee Iryna Zarutska was brutally stabbed to death on Charlotte's Lynx Blue Line.

The unprovoked attack happened on 22 August as she travelled home. Police said she was knifed multiple times, including once in the throat. Despite frantic efforts by paramedics, Zarutska died at the scene.

Authorities have charged 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. with first-degree murder, alleging he carried out the assault without warning before leaving the train at the next stop, where he was arrested.

Chilling CCTV Shows Suspect Stalking Victim Before Fatal Stabbing

On Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released CCTV footage showing Brown seated behind Zarutska before the attack. He is seen brandishing a knife and moving through the carriage after the stabbing. Passengers, alarmed by the sight of blood, intervened once the suspect left the train.

Brown sustained a hand injury during the incident and was treated at Atrium Health before being taken into custody. He now awaits a court-ordered competency evaluation as legal proceedings continue.

Remembering Iryna Zarutska

Zarutska had fled the conflict in Ukraine in search of safety and a better life in the United States. Friends and community members described her as hardworking and hopeful, with aspirations of building a future in Charlotte.

A GoFundMe campaign was launched on 24 August to support her family with funeral and related expenses. By early September, the fundraiser had collected more than $44,000 of its $45,000 target, with donors emphasising the tragedy of her death and the need for justice.

Who Is Decarlos Brown?

Brown is a 34-year-old man with a long history of run-ins with law enforcement. Records show he has faced charges including armed robbery, felony larceny, assault and making threats. His interactions with the justice system date back to at least 2011, with repeated arrests and releases highlighting gaps in managing repeat offenders.

He was reported to be homeless at the time of the attack and had previously been diagnosed with schizophrenia. Court records show that a forensic mental health evaluation was ordered earlier this year after concerns about Brown's competency, but it was not completed before the fatal incident.

Motive Remains Unclear

Police have yet to establish a motive for the stabbing. Officials confirmed there was no known connection between Brown and Zarutska. The absence of a clear motive has fuelled questions about the role of untreated mental illness and gaps in preventative intervention.

Mental Health and Systemic Failures

In a recent interview with Axios, Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather pointed to systemic failures in mental health care as a contributing factor in the case. He said there were not enough resources to treat people like Brown, who cycle repeatedly through the courts without receiving consistent treatment.

The case has also renewed debate over the Pretrial Integrity Act, with critics arguing that reforms to bail and release conditions may inadvertently place dangerous individuals back into the community.

Public and Official Response

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles described the killing as 'senseless and tragic' in a statement. She also thanked those who refrained from circulating graphic footage of the incident out of respect for Zarutska's family.

'Like so many of you, I'm heartbroken — and I've been thinking hard about what safety really looks like in our city. I remain committed to doing all we can to protect our residents and ensure Charlotte is a place where everyone feels safe,' she said in a statement.

Community leaders and online supporters have called for stronger measures to address both public safety and mental health, insisting that Zarutska's death should serve as a wake-up call for reforms.