Concerns have been raised on whether Kate Middleton should recuperate at the Windsor home she shares with Prince William and their three children following her abdominal surgery because the place is reportedly not ideal for her recovery.

The Princess of Wales had a successful planned abdominal surgery on January 16 and is expected to stay in the hospital for two weeks. After which, she has been advised to resume with her recovery at home for three months. She is not expected to resume her royal duties until after Easter.

The 42-year-old lives in Adelaide Cottage on the grounds of Windsor, which royal correspondent Michael Cole told GB News "is not an absolutely ideal place" to help with her recovery.

Referring to the announcement from Kensington Palace, he noted that the princess "is going to be in hospital for up to two weeks as she improves." He also shared his hope that she recovers "very rapidly".

He said: "As her condition improves, I'm sure the children will also go down to see her. After she fully recovers she will convalesce initially at Windsor at Adelaide Cottage where they have a house in the grounds."

Cole added: "They will stay there I think because the children are at school and she will want to be close to her children."

However, he thinks that Adelaide Cottage could hinder Kate Middleton's recovery. He revealed a few details about the home, saying: "A former tenant of Adelaide Cottage was Mrs. Rosemary Townsend, the wife of Group Captain Peter Townsend, who famously had an affair with Princess Margaret.

"And she wrote in her memoirs that it was the coldest place she'd ever encountered in the whole of her life. So maybe not the best place to start feeling better, particularly in this quite cold winter that we're enjoying at the moment."

Kensington Palace has not divulged any more details about the Princess of Wales' illness. But according to Cole, Prince William cancelling his scheduled engagements to be with his wife as she recovers is "indicative" of the "seriousness" of her condition.

The Prince of Wales was seen driving away from The London Clinic last Thursday. He left by the back entrance after what could have only been a low-key visit. He has not said a word about his wife's illness amid reports that she is doing well after her surgery.

Cole said that the future king not making a statement or speaking with the press after his hospital visit could also be an indication of the seriousness of his wife's condition. But he thinks that there may be a "short statement" from the prince in the near future.

In a statement, a Kensington Palace representative said that updates on Kate Middleton's progress will only be shared "when there is significant new information to share". Until then, she hopes for the public to "understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible, and her wish that her personal medical information remains private".

The palace assured that her abdominal surgery was not for a cancer-related condition. The spokesperson added that the Princess of Wales "looks forward to reinstating as many as possible" of the royal engagements that she had to cancel or postpone amid her recovery.

A palace aide has also told The Times that while Kate Middleton will not conduct official engagements, she will likely work from bed during her recovery in Adelaide Cottage, especially on her "Shaping Up" campaign. The aide noted the princess' "passion for the early years is clear" and so "there will be a huge continuation of that campaign and she will be keen to be out continuing that conversation with the nation as soon as possible".