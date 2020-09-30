Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she recently considered quitting Hollywood after an "unprepared project sucked the life out of her."

During an appearance on the podcast "SmartLess," hosted by fellow actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Jennifer Aniston shared that she thought about giving up on acting due to a difficult project which took place before "The Morning Show," the Apple TV+ series that has earned her a win at the SAG Awards and nominations at Golden Globes and Emmys.

"I would have to say the last two years that has crossed my mind, which it never did before," the "Friends" alum said on the Monday's episode, adding: "I was like 'Woah that sucked the life out of me' and I don't know if this is what interests me."

When the actress was asked what was she planning to do with her career after quitting the entertainment industry, she said: "Interior design, probably."

"I love it. It's my happy place. It's really a happy place for me," she added.

While it may not come as a surprise, Jennifer chose fan-favourite "Friends" when she was asked about her favourite pick among her previous performances. "I loved, well, obviously Friends. That's a no brainer...I would have to say that would be number one," she said about the iconic 90s sitcom which gave the 51-year-old her breakout role as Rachel Green.

However, it was recently revealed that the "Murder Mystery" actress was not the first choice for the iconic role on the show which ran for 10 seasons. While it is public knowledge that Aniston and her BFF Courtney Cox who played Monica Geller on the show were considered for each other's character, a new detail has emerged that a supporting character on the NBC show was initially asked to play Rachel.

Jane Sibbett, who played Ross Geller's ex-wife Carol Willick on the show, recently shared that the role of Rachel Green was first offered to her but she passed on the opportunity because she was pregnant at the time.

"I actually was up for another character. They wanted me to be one of the main six," she told news.com.au, adding that her agents decided they won't tell the producers she was pregnant and would only reveal it later. However, she decided to tell the truth and producers admitted that it wouldn't work.

"I have no regrets. My goodness, there's no way anybody could have come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was so perfect," said the 57-year-old who enjoyed a 15-episode arc spanning seven seasons on the show as Carol.