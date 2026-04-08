Bill Gates is the latest big name that has been dragged into the Jeffrey Epstein controversy. Although the Microsoft founder met with the late convicted sex offender in the past, it was purely for obtaining support for his global health philanthropy.

With nothing to hide, Gates welcomes the probe by the House Oversight Committee set for 10 June. In fact he welcomes the opportunity and looks forward to answering all questions that may be asked of him.

'While he never witnessed or participated in any of Epstein's illegal conduct, he is looking forward to answering all the committee's questions to support their important work,' a Gates spokesperson said to People.com.

Comer Confident Gates Can Help Investigation Advance

Considering Gates never participated or witnessed any of Epstein's illegal conduct, the request of Rep. James Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee is a bit surprising.

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However, Comer is confident that even though Gates was never involved in controversial issues linked to the late American financier, his revelations will help in their investigative efforts.

'Due to public reporting, documents released by the Department of Justice, and documents obtained by the Committee, the Committee believes you have information that will assist in its investigation,' part of Comer's letter to Gates on 3 March read.

Gates didn't show any objection to the invitation and his positive response on cooperating with the investigation is laudable. This clearly shows that the 70-year-old businessman has nothing to hide.

Gates Clears Russian Women Allegations

The name of Gates appeared in the Epstein files with the late sex offender alleging that the Microsoft founder sought help from him after an alleged sexually transmitted infection. Epstein wrote that Gates was worried about the said infection and sought the mogul's help to hide it from his wife, Melinda French Gates.

Gates denied the part about contracting a sexually transmitted disease. However, the Microsoft founder did not deny that he did have a couple of affairs with Russian women. Regardless, Gates made it clear that he did nothing illicit per a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Being dragged in the Jeffrey Epstein controversy, Gates admits that it was wrong of him to meet with the convicted sex offender in the first place. The philanthropist mentioned earlier this year that he had met with Epstein during dinner meetings and nothing more. He added that it never went beyond that and that he had not been to Epstein's island, BBC reported.

Gates Really Willing to Help?

Regardless, all of this is in the past. With details of Gates' communications and relationship with Epstein included in more than three million documents that were released, he now has the chance to explain and shed light on those.

Whatever Gates may divulge would be detrimental, likely the reason why Comer believes it can help in their probe significantly. And based on his reactions, the Microsoft founder is more than willing to help the investigation while also setting the record straight on his ties with Epstein.

'As he's stated before, he is committed to answering all questions and demonstrating that he was never a part of Epstein's criminal activity,' Gates' spokesperson reiterated.