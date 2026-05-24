Nasire Best has been named as the suspect in the latest White House shooting, an attack on Saturday night that ended with a gun battle at the gates and the suspect fatally wounded. After exchanging shots with the Secret Service, Best was taken to a nearby hospital and later pronounced dead, turning a tense stand‑off into a fresh flashpoint over political violence and presidential security.

Reports confirmed that US President Donald Trump was inside the White House when the shooting took place. The POTUS later released a statement saying that the gunman had a violent history and a possible obsession with the White House.

Secret Service Had Multiple Encounters With Nasire Best

According to The Guardian, Best was already known to members of the Secret Service because he had inquired about entering the White House last year. The suspect previously tried to enter the complex and was involuntarily committed on 26 June 2025 for obstructing vehicle entry to part of the White House complex.

Two weeks later, Best was arrested for unlawful entry after he ignored warning signs and walked into a restricted area outside the White House. In the filing, Best referred to himself as Jesus and said that he wanted to get arrested. A judge issued a stay-away order, preventing him from going near the White House premises.

A law enforcement official described Best as an emotionally disturbed individual who is known to them because of his encounters with the law. The 21-year-old suspect from Maryland was reportedly seen pacing up and down 17th St. Norwest before the shooting took place. He took out his revolver to fire shots at the Secret Service but was later gunned down.

Leaders Condemn White House Shooting

Following the incident, Democrats and Republicans both condemned the political violence taking place in recent weeks. Just before the recent incident, another shooting took place in the White House.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson thanked the 'brave' Secret Service agents for their quick and decisive action to protect Trump. Rep. Cory Mills said that there is no place for political violence in America. Rep. Betty Column urged the public to resolve their differences at the ballot box to prevent shootings from taking place.

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Trump Expresses Gratitude to the Secret Service

On his Truth Social account, Trump posted a lengthy message following the shooting incident.

'Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country's most cherished structure. The gunman is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service Agents near the White House gates. This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondents Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!' he wrote.

Trump's Glass-Walled Ballroom Plans

Trump has been vocal about his plans to construct a $400 million glass‑walled ballroom inside the White House, sparking criticism among members of the public who are dealing with soaring gas prices. This year alone, Trump mentioned the ballroom in his speeches at least 40 times, which is five times more than in 2025.

A White House official insisted that the ballroom is not about vanity but legacy. Americans have become more convinced that the plan will move forward following the recent shooting outside the Oval Office.