The Trump administration has fundamentally altered the regulations governing animal companions in rented accommodation. On 22 May, a strict new policy emerged from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, narrowing the criteria for permitted assistance animals.

The directive specifically targets emotional support animals, removing them from the list of recognised disability accommodations. Disabled tenants who rely on untrained companion animals now face the prospect of eviction or additional housing fees previously waived under federal protections.

HUD Memo Orders Immediate Drop of Emotional Support Animals from Disability Accommodations

An internal memo circulated among fair housing officials laid out the policy change. The department told its leaders that the new guidelines would be 'effective immediately.'

Officials have been directed to remove emotional support animals from the list of recognised disability accommodations. The agency will also enforce a stricter definition of what qualifies as a service animal.

During the first Trump administration, the department told landlords that emotional support animals were distinct from standard pets. Authorities recognised that these companions offered 'therapeutic emotional support,' which protected them under the regulations at the time.

Disabled Renters Face Deposits and Fees Without Federal Protection

Most property owners maintain strict no-pet policies in residential buildings. Some permit animals but require upfront deposits or additional monthly charges.

Disabled renters have historically relied on federal protections to have these restrictions waived. The new policy removes that protection for tenants who depend on untrained companion animals.

Without federal backing, affected residents may face a choice between surrendering their animals or losing their homes. The change adds financial pressure on renters already contending with rising housing costs.

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Change Aligns With Turner's Broader Eligibility Crackdown

The directive aligns with a broader pattern of eligibility tightening under Secretary Scott Turner. Turner has directed the agency to scrutinise public housing rolls and tighten eligibility requirements, including reviews of the immigration status of public housing tenants.

The memorandum justifies the assistance animal crackdown by citing widespread misuse. Housing officials stated in the document that 'an entire industry has emerged to convert pets into emotional support animals.'

The department maintains that 'while requests to waive pet policies for animals trained to perform specific disability related services are presumptively reasonable, requests to waive pet policies for untrained' emotional support animals 'are not.'

Lawyer Warns Thousands of Disability Appeals Now at Risk

Erik Heins, a lawyer formerly responsible for enforcing fair housing laws at the agency, said the directive will significantly affect tenants with mental disabilities. Heins pointed to military veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder as among those most directly impacted.

Heins warned that the policy will affect ongoing and future disability accommodation appeals. 'Those cases are a not insignificant portion of the number of cases that HUD investigates,' he said.

The fair housing office is now positioned to set aside a substantial number of existing tenant appeals under the revised criteria.

Heins said the policy shift will affect a significant portion of the cases HUD currently investigates. The agency has not indicated whether a review period or appeals process will be available for tenants whose existing accommodation requests are affected by the change.