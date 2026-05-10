Bill Gates has been named in online conspiracy theories linked to the ongoing hantavirus outbreak that has already killed at least three people aboard a Dutch-flagged cruise ship. The co-founder of Microsoft previously made comments about pandemic preparedness, and his words are now being misrepresented as part of the spread of conspiracy theories surrounding the hantavirus.

Well-known conspiracy theorist Sean Adl-Tabatabai recently uploaded a video discussing the virus, claiming that Gates and associates at Moderna could be responsible for spreading the virus.

Bill Gates Accused of Engineering Hantavirus

On X, TPVSean claimed that an insider from the Bill Gates Foundation alleged that the hantavirus outbreak was engineered by a military psy-op designed to kill millions of people around the world. The insider also allegedly revealed that Gates and Moderna have been developing a vaccine for the strain in order to profit from it.

Bill Gates Insider: 'Engineered' Hantavirus Outbreak Is 'Military Psy-Op' Designed to Kill BILLIONS



The hantavirus outbreak isn't natural. That’s the explosive revelation from a Gates Foundation insider.



According to the whistleblower, Gates and his friends at Moderna have also… pic.twitter.com/Jz7nhn0Fvq — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) May 8, 2026

The conspiracy theorist also claimed that Gates had already warned the world about the outbreak years ago. While it is true that Gates said a pandemic outbreak could happen, his comments have been taken out of context.

Other X users accused Gates of responsibility for the outbreak. Some accused Gates of planning to kill billions of people. Others alleged he intended to spread the hantavirus for financial gain.

He will kill billions. Thats what he is saying but yet he is not locked up for crimes against humanity. Why because they are all in this together. Our government is occupied plain and simple. — Ricashay (@Ricashay7777) May 8, 2026

'He will kill billions. Thats what he is saying but yet he is not locked up for crimes against humanity. Why because they are all in this together. Our government is occupied plain and simple,' one person wrote.

He’s been bragging about the next pandemic.



It should be no surprise he manufactured it!



He is so crazy that he’s announcing before hand what he is going to do!



This man is inhuman and should be put away. He’s already stated he will be helping decide who he will kill! — Sailor Girl (@alice_kinzer) May 9, 2026

'He's been bragging about the next pandemic. It should be no surprise he manufactured it! He is so crazy that he's announcing beforehand what he is going to do! This man is inhuman and should be put away. He's already stated he will be helping decide who he will kill!' another person wrote.

What Bill Gates Said About the Pandemic

In 2022, Bill Gates gave a TED Talk shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic. He discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic could be the last one the world would ever face if adequate preparation systems were put in place.

'I believe we can eliminate the threat of pandemics completely if we approach infectious diseases like we approach fires. We need a well-oiled system in place, complete with full-time professional personnel and innovative tools ready to be deployed at a moment's notice,' he said.

Gates also discussed the importance of having an international team of experts on standby to respond to outbreaks. He pointed out that no such team existed at the time, and argued it was important to establish one.

'If we're going to prevent the next pandemic, the world needs the infectious disease equivalent of firefighters—a group of in-country and global epidemiologists, data scientists, logistics experts, and more who are ready to go anywhere in the world on a moment's notice,' he said.

Bill Gates has not responded to the conspiracy theory claims. Moderna has not commented on the allegations. No evidence has been presented linking either Gates or Moderna to the hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius.