Megyn Kelly has reignited her long‑running feud with Donald Trump, accusing the former president of being a serial cheater who has betrayed every woman he has married, including current wife Melania Trump. Her pointed remarks, made during a recent podcast appearance, have set off a fresh round of backlash from Trump loyalists online.

Kelly's criticisms of Trump were made during her appearance on the Hodgetwins Podcast, after the hosts talked about Joe Kent, Trump's former counterterrorism chief.

Why Megyn Kelly Accused Trump of Cheating on Podcast

Kent's wife died in a suicide bombing in Syria in 2019. Kent most recently made headlines after he resigned from his position after Trump launched an attack on Iran, saying that the country posed no imminent threat to the US. Kent also accused Israel of pressuring Trump to launch the attack.

Following Kent's resignation, Trump publicly addressed the fallout by saying that he was not a fan of Kent. The POTUS also criticised Kent for remarrying quickly shortly after his wife died. However, Trump's statement did not sit well with Kelly, who pointed out that Trump has remarried multiple times, and within a short period at that.

'Talk about a glass house! I mean, Trump has cheated on every wife he's had. I mean, he met Marla Maples while he was still married to the mother of his children, Ivana. It was all over the New York papers,' Kelly said.

The talk show host then alleged that Trump's first wife, Ivana, accused him of raping her, before claiming that Trump had not been faithful to his current wife, Melania.

'She alleged in her first book that he was so angry over the hair transplant he got, that she made him get. It was so painful that he raped her. And she later retracted that when he ran for president, but that stood on the books for some time. I don't know whether that's true or not, but just saying, clearly not a great relationship there. And then he winds up with Melania, and you know, if you think Trump's been faithful to Melania, that's great. You got bigger issues than I can solve here,' she said.

Trump's Supporters Slam Megyn Kelly

Trump's supporters immediately slammed Kelly over her comments. On X, some of them said that the host just wants publicity. Others accused her of being biased because she was once a Trump supporter.

This should be no surprise for anyone.. She hated Trump when he first ran in 2015.. She tried to ambush him every chance she got.. Then in 2024 she was like "how great he is, how he's all about you... etc.. Now she's back to where she was then.. A horse cannot change it's true… — Daily Miracles (@CDonna49173) May 24, 2026

'This should be no surprise for anyone.. She hated Trump when he first ran in 2015. She tried to ambush him every chance she got. Then in 2024, she was like 'how great he is, how he's all about you... etc..' Now she's back to where she was then. A horse cannot change it's true color no matter how many they fool along the way,' one person wrote.

Oh don't give us this BS, Megyn Kelly.



Not too long ago, you were covering for Donald Trump and his graping pedo of kids.



You have zero credibility. pic.twitter.com/Mz2EPkCnFi — Fozon Capital (@FozonCapital) May 24, 2026

'Oh, don't give us this BS, Megyn Kelly. Not too long ago, you were covering for Donald Trump and his graping pedo of kids. You have zero credibility,' another person wrote.

I give give 2 fucks who he fucked. I think Kelly wants the publicity from a lawsuit. Trump’s too smart to do that. — Jaime C (@jaimewildshark) May 24, 2026

'I don't give 2 f**** who he f*****. I think Kelly wants the publicity from a lawsuit. Trump's too smart to do that,' a third person said.

Kelly used to be an avid Trump supporter, but in recent months she has been publicly criticising the POTUS. In April, she made headlines for saying that Trump isn't a moral man and is not the best husband in the world.