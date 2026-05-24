The McCain family is navigating another profound loss following the unexpected death of Doug McCain, eldest son of the late United States Senator John McCain. The former Navy aviator died at the age of 66, marking a sombre new chapter for a political dynasty that remains in the public eye even as it grieves in private.

An online obituary stated the 66‑year‑old died 'suddenly', though formal statements lack specific medical details. The McCain Institute confirmed the death, noting he would 'be remembered as a patriot and friend to the many alumni of Sen. McCain's Institute, campaigns & Senate staff'.

How a 1966 Adoption Brought Doug Into the McCain Family

Born to Alasdair Swanson and Carol Shepp McCain, Doug was adopted by the Arizona lawmaker in 1966. This occurred one year after John married Shepp.

The Florida native spent his early years in Jacksonville before pursuing higher education at the University of Virginia.

During university, he met Ashley, the woman who became his wife. The couple ultimately shared four decades of marriage, building a quiet life away from Washington politics.

Why He Dedicated Six Years to Naval Aviation Service

Embracing the family's military heritage, Doug joined the Navy in 1982. He spent six demanding years flying A‑6 Intruders, which were twin‑engine attack aircraft critical to naval operations.

Following his honourable service, the veteran transitioned into the civilian aviation sector. He joined American Airlines as a commercial pilot, dedicating years to the profession and rising to captain.

The pilot deeply respected his adoptive father. He stated his father's legacy was 'to inspire people, to work for a cause greater than their own, and to recognize that America is an exceptional country, and that we are the world's greatest hope for democracy'.

Meghan McCain Mourns Her Older Brother Following Sudden Loss

On 23 May, television personality Meghan McCain took to social media to mourn the devastating loss of her sibling.

The former co-host of The View and presenter of the Citizen McCain podcast expressed she was 'deeply saddened,' regarding the 'sudden passing.'

'He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humor, fun and great conversation to every room,' she wrote. 'I will cherish our memories together. Our prayers are with his wife Ashley and children Caroline and Shepp.'

Surviving Relatives and the Enduring Legacy of the McCain Family

Doug is survived by a large family, including his daughter, Caroline McCain Hendrickson, and son, Doug Shepp McCain Jr. Surviving relatives include his brother Andy McCain and sister Sidney McCain.

Through the senator's subsequent marriage to Cindy McCain, Doug gained four stepsiblings: Bridget, Jack, Jimmy and Meghan.

Senator McCain died from glioblastoma on 25 August 2018. The former Republican presidential nominee battled the aggressive brain cancer publicly prior to his passing. He had represented Arizona in the United States Senate for over three decades.

Cindy McCain recently stepped down from the World Food Programme after a stroke. She remembered the statesman on their 46th anniversary, writing, 'I miss John every day and continue to be inspired by what he stood for.'

As the nation reflects on the family's contributions, they continue to mourn privately while honouring Doug McCain's dedicated service.