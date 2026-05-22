A celebratory high school milestone in Texas quickly turned into a focal point of controversy after an attendee was caught sending xenophobic text messages. The incident has now cost a longtime education professional his newly acquired leadership position, prompting calls from community members for school boards to review staff conduct policies.

The controversy erupted after a viral video, embedded below, showed a man identified as Day texting complaints about the number of Hispanic students graduating. The backlash intensified after internet users identified Day as a longtime school administrator who had worked across multiple Texas school districts for more than 15 years.

How an 'Incriminating Text' Cost a Veteran Texas Educator His New Job

During a recent graduation ceremony, what should have been a moment of community pride was marred by a disturbing display of prejudice. A bystander filmed a man seated in the audience as he typed a series of inflammatory messages on his mobile phone. The texts complained bitterly about the demographics of the graduating class, explicitly calling for federal immigration authorities to intervene and disrupt the event.

'Man Hispanics everywhere! Every other name is Mexican! We are being overrun!' he wrote in the captured message shared on X (formerly Twitter). Another text boldly declared, 'ICE needs to raid this graduation!'

Social media users and internet sleuths quickly identified the individual as Day, a man with a 15-year history of working in administrative roles across multiple North Texas school districts. The revelation that an experienced educator held such views sent shockwaves through the local community, prompting immediate investigations into his current employment status.

MAGA man caught on camera texting "Call ICE" at high school graduation—because there are too many "Mexican names."



"Man Hispanics everywhere! Every other name is Mexican! We are being overrun!" he writes.



"ICE needs to raid this graduation!"



The Farmersville High School… pic.twitter.com/Xq8viO2qV1 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) May 21, 2026

Update—MAGA man caught texting "ICE needs to raid this graduation!" at high school was actually a long time school administrator.



He was—but now he's been fired.



Worked for the past 15 years at multiple school districts in North Texas.



Commerce ISD rescinded his job offer. https://t.co/KnuUsuDyMC pic.twitter.com/RaT06Y6hgI — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) May 22, 2026

Commerce ISD Rescinds Director of Operations Offer

When the video surfaced, Day had just achieved a significant career milestone, having been appointed as the Director of Operations for the Commerce Independent School District (CISD). However, the district moved swiftly to cut ties once the footage gained traction online.

The district announced that Day's job offer had been officially rescinded following a thorough internal review of the incident. The decision followed a rapid investigation conducted by 'Superintendent Steve Drummond, CISD Chief of Police Seth McDaniel, CISD Human Resources, and upper administration,' according to the official statement.

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School officials reiterated their commitment to inclusivity and student safety. 'Commerce ISD takes great pride in the diversity of our students, staff, families, and community,' the statement read.

Administrators made it clear that xenophobia has no place in their educational institutions.

'We consider that diversity to be one of our many strengths. Our district remains committed to providing a safe, respectful, and welcoming environment for every student, staff member and family we serve,' the statement continued.

'Your Replacement Is Here': Frisco City Council Speech Sparks Further Outrage

The controversy surrounding Day is not an isolated event, as it mirrors another recent incident in Texas involving far-right rhetoric directed at youths. During a recent Frisco City Council meeting, a MAGA supporter named Jake Lang faced intense backlash after he targeted young children in a heavily publicised speech.

Lang used his allotted time at the podium to deliver a speech steeped in dangerous conspiracy theories. 'What are you guys doing here? Inviting the enemy to eat at the table with you, and they steal all your food. Your children will grow up without a place to be in,' Lang said during his speech.

He then pointed directly to the demographics of the young people present at the civic gathering. 'Because every single one of their jobs, and you saw the children that were brought up on this stage, not one of them is a heritage American. Not one of them was a Texan. Your replacement is here, Americans, and it is coming faster and faster.'

The remarks generated immediate condemnation from local residents, prompting a widespread public outcry across various social media platforms. Both incidents highlight a growing tension in Texas communities over immigration and changing demographics. The normalisation of such rhetoric in public forums continues to draw intense scrutiny from civil rights advocates.