Kamala Harris and Montel Williams dated two decades ago, but their dating life has made it to the news once again after the former was declared the vice-president-elect of the United States.

An old picture of Kamala Harris and Montel Williams clicked in May 2001 re-surfaced on social media last week, leaving many surprised that the politician and the television personality once dated. The photograph showed Harris, who was working at the Office of the City Attorney of San Francisco back then, attending the Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis gala in Los Angeles with Williams and his daughter Ashley.

Twitter users expressed surprise after discovering that the two used to be a couple, with one writing: "Brah why Kamala Harris used to date Montel Williams I'm weak. This mad random." Another joked: "Vice President elect Kamala Harris makes history as the first Vice President in history to date Montel Williams."

However, Williams might not be happy that their decades-old romance is making headlines once again, as he had previously expressed in 2019. The same photo of the former couple had surfaced in July last year as well, prompting the former "Montel Williams Show" host to confirm that it is indeed true but shouldn't be a topic of importance.

In a tweet at the time, the 64-year-old spoke about his past relationship with Harris and said he continues to have great respect for her. However, he noted that the love life of a male vice-presidential candidate might not have been given so much importance.

"@KamalaHarris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?" the father-of-four had written.

Harris tied the knot with lawyer Douglas Emhoff in 2014, while Williams has been married to Tara Fowler since 2007. He was previously married to Rochele See from 1982 to 1989, and also shares two daughters with her- Ashley, 36, and Maressa, 32. He also has a son, Montel, 27, and daughter Wynter Grace, 25, from his marriage to Grace Morley from 1992 to 2000.