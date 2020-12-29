Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is all set to mark his 100th birthday next year. A grand birthday celebration seems like a given since he is not only the Prince consort of Queen Elizabeth II, he is also the first senior male British royal to mark his centenary.

However, it has been reported that the retired royal who is six months away from turning 100 doesn't want any big celebration on his special day. The royal will complete his 100th year on June 10, 2021.

According to a report in The Daily Telegraph, planning for the event is set to begin soon, possibly by the new year, but Prince Philip is reluctant to have a grand celebration. A Buckingham Palace aide insisting that "the one person you can guarantee will not want anything to do with it, is the duke."

"You can't do something if someone doesn't want something doing...He's retired, he's stepped back, he doesn't want the fuss. You can't blame him," the insider explained.

As per the outlet, the palace is still discussing possible celebration options, and some kind of event attended by family members can be expected to mark the Duke turning 100. The royal source added: "It is something that will have to be raised in the New Year. But we might get short shrift."

The possible events include a special exhibition at Buckingham Palace if its summer opening is able to go ahead amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. A gathering of close family members is also expected, but that also depends if the virus situation at that time allows it. The queen and Prince Philip strongly adhere to all social distancing guidelines and they also fall in the high-risk group for the virus at the ages of 94 and 99.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also expected to travel from their new Californian home for the birthday celebrations, which will happen just days after the Duke of Sussex attends the Invictus Games. The sporting event founded by the royal will be held in The Hague, The Netherlands, from May 29 to June 5.

While the manner of celebration is not yet ascertained, the royal will receive one special gift from his wife, the queen. The British monarch sends a telegram of congratulations to every UK citizen turning 100, and will also send it to her husband of 73 years.