Kate Middleton has released an adorable photograph of her daughter Princess Charlotte. This picture from her collection coincided with her first podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher that released on Saturday. She said how spending time outside shapes a child's early years.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about her own experience as a child along with her sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton with their grandmother. The 38-year-old royal recounted how the siblings would do arts and crafts and cook with their grandmother. Kate Middleton also told Giovanna Fletcher in the radio series, "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" about the importance of spending time outside.

In the audio series, Kate has opened up about motherhood and her early childhood survey "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives."

If you are wondering why the never-seen-before photograph of Princess Charlotte smelling a bluebell is so dear and precious to the royal mom, then you have the answer in the duchess's reply.

"I've got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it's moments like that mean so much to me as a parent, and I try everyday to put moments like that in even if they're small or even if I don't have time... but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do," she said.

The unseen photograph of Charlotte, four, was clicked by Kate at the family's Norfolk home Anmer Hall in spring 2019, Daily Mail reports. It appears to have been taken at the same time that the royal mother took the pictures of Charlotte in honour of her fourth birthday last May. Charlotte is seen wearing the same Amaia Kids tartan skirt and grey buttoned-up cardigan, with one of her signature navy ribbons in her hair.

The podcast was recorded during Kate's visit to a London Early Years Foundation nursery in Stockwell, London, in January, as part of her work to promote her survey.

For the first time Prince William's wife opened up about feeling terrified while standing outside the Lindo Wing of the hospital for photo-ops with her newborns. The duchess also said that she prefers labour to pregnancy, as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum (morning sickness) when she was expecting all three children.

Kate told Fletcher about using hypnobirthing and her struggles with guilt at times, when balancing her home life with royal duties.