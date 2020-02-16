Kate Middleton has released an adorable photograph of her daughter Princess Charlotte. This picture from her collection coincided with her first podcast interview with Giovanna Fletcher that released on Saturday. She said how spending time outside shapes a child's early years.

The Duchess of Cambridge spoke about her own experience as a child along with her sister Pippa Middleton and brother James Middleton with their grandmother. The 38-year-old royal recounted how the siblings would do arts and crafts and cook with their grandmother. Kate Middleton also told Giovanna Fletcher in the radio series, "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" about the importance of spending time outside.

In the audio series, Kate has opened up about motherhood and her early childhood survey "5 Big Questions on the Under Fives."

If you are wondering why the never-seen-before photograph of Princess Charlotte smelling a bluebell is so dear and precious to the royal mom, then you have the answer in the duchess's reply.

â€œIâ€™ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me itâ€™s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent. â€¢ I try every day to put moments like that in, even if theyâ€™re small or even if I donâ€™t have timeâ€. â€¢ Swipe ðŸ‘‰ to listen to The Duchess of Cambridge speaking about her experiences as a parent on the â€˜Happy Mum, Happy Babyâ€™ podcast with @MrsGiFletcher. On the special podcast, The Duchess spoke about the importance of the early years, and about her landmark â€˜5 Big Questions on the Under 5sâ€™ survey. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood â€” visit the link in our bio to answer The Duchessâ€™s #5BigQuestions. Photo Â© The Duchess of Cambridge

"I've got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it's moments like that mean so much to me as a parent, and I try everyday to put moments like that in even if they're small or even if I don't have time... but that in an ideal world is what I would like to do," she said.

The unseen photograph of Charlotte, four, was clicked by Kate at the family's Norfolk home Anmer Hall in spring 2019, Daily Mail reports. It appears to have been taken at the same time that the royal mother took the pictures of Charlotte in honour of her fourth birthday last May. Charlotte is seen wearing the same Amaia Kids tartan skirt and grey buttoned-up cardigan, with one of her signature navy ribbons in her hair.

ðŸŽ™ï¸ The Duchess of Cambridge has joined @MrsGiFletcher for an episode of the â€˜Happy Mum, Happy Babyâ€™ podcast to talk about her landmark #5BigQuestions survey. On the special episode of â€˜Happy Mum, Happy Babyâ€™, released on Saturday, 15th February at 1600 GMT The Duchess and Giovanna discuss the importance of the early years, their shared experiences as mothers to three children, and The Duchessâ€™s â€˜5 Big Questions on the Under fivesâ€™ survey. Itâ€™s not too late to have your say in the biggest national conversation on the early years â€” visit the link in our bio to complete the survey ðŸ“‹ and help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.

The podcast was recorded during Kate's visit to a London Early Years Foundation nursery in Stockwell, London, in January, as part of her work to promote her survey.

For the first time Prince William's wife opened up about feeling terrified while standing outside the Lindo Wing of the hospital for photo-ops with her newborns. The duchess also said that she prefers labour to pregnancy, as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum (morning sickness) when she was expecting all three children.

20 May 2017: Kate Middleton speaks to her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield Kirsty Wigglesworth

Kate told Fletcher about using hypnobirthing and her struggles with guilt at times, when balancing her home life with royal duties.