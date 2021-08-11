Queen Elizabeth II doesn't usually keep money on her, and has a line of staff behind her to carry her belongings, but still, she is rarely seen without her handbag even if she is at her own home at Buckingham Palace.

What the monarch carries in her purse has remained one of the most popular questions about her life. A royal expert is now revealing the unusual contents of the purse.

Phil Dampier, author of "What's In The Queen's Handbag: And Other Royal Secrets," claims that the 95-year-old always carries a penknife in her handbag. The penknife, which dates back to when she was a child, is reportedly a "throwback to her days as a girl guide," the royal expert told Hello!

The Queen, born Princess Elizabeth, had joined the Girl Guides in 1937 at the age of 11 after a special company, the 1st Buckingham Palace Guide Company, was set up.

Dampier added that the Queen also carries treats for her beloved corgis in her bag. Another unusual item in her purse is a "crossword cut from a newspaper by a servant in case she has time to kill."

She also has some typical items in her handbag like every other woman. Sally Bedell, the author of "Elizabeth the Queen: The Woman Behind The Throne," wrote in her book that the monarch never goes anywhere without her lippy and mirror. She also reportedly carries a packet of mints, a pair of reading glasses and a fountain pen as well as a sweetener for her drinks.

There is one other unusual item that she carries in her bag- a portable hook. She reportedly whips out the hook and discreetly attaches it to her table to hide away her bag, which means that she can easily reach things without having to put that precious bag on the floor.

However, carrying these items is not the only purpose served by the Queen's handbag. It is reportedly also used by her to send discreet signals to her staff and ladies-in-waiting. A shift of the bag from one hand to another is an indication that she is ready to move on from whoever she is speaking to. If she puts her handbag on a table, it means that she wants to leave an event altogether.