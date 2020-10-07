Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are one of the most famous musician couples, but the "Treat You Better" hitmaker never throws private performances for his girlfriend Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello become romantically involved in July last year after working together on their hit song "Señorita." However, Mendes "never" performs in front of his musician girlfriend, as he revealed during a recent interview with "The Kyle and Jackie O Show."

"You definitely don't just sing to your girlfriend, especially when your girlfriend is also a singer," the 22-year-old explained.

The singer, who recently released the first single from his upcoming album "Wonder," also talked about how he has been watching the former Fifth Harmony bandmate's house in Los Angeles while she is in London working on her upcoming new Cinderella movie. Shutting down rumours that the couple has split and living separately, Mendes said: "I don't have a house in L.A.; I live in Canada so I am house watching."

Mendes also revealed that the "Havana" hitmaker will be returning to California on Tuesday. He said: "I haven't seen her for a month and a half so I'm pretty excited."

Mendes quarantined with Cabello and her family at her house in Miami after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. In an appearance on Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk, the crooner shared that he and his girlfriend like several other couples spent their time binge-watching Netflix.

"We watched all the Harry Potters probably three times, Stranger Things three times. It was a very necessary moment in my life I think. So it was really lovely for that reason," he said.

"I mean to be completely honest, it was my first time spending time with my girlfriend and her family in their house in Miami. I was there for like three months so I got really like, I was doing laundry, well I was barely doing laundry. I was trying to do laundry. I was learning how to cook. It was nice man, it was really nice," he recalled about their days in isolation.