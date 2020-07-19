Westminster Abbey will not ring its bells for Meghan Markle for her birthday on Tuesday, August 4. However, the bells will ring to celebrate the birthday of Princess Anne on Saturday, August 15. Surprisingly the bells rang for Prince Andrew in February, evdn though he has stepped down from royal duties.

The bells will again chime celebrate Kate Middleton who celebrates her birthday in January. "The bells are usually rung to mark the birthdays of senior members of the Royal Family, and through the line of succession to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children," a spokesman for Westminster Abbey told Daily Mail.

It is the same place where Prince William and Kate were married in 2011. Though Prince Harry is sixth-in-line to the British throne, two places ahead of his uncle Prince Andrew, the bells won't ring for his wife. He and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the British royal family in March.

The couple along with their one-year-old son Archie lives in a luxury Beverly Hills mansion that belongs to Hollywood tycoon Tyler Perry. Before moving to Los Angeles, they were in Canada for some time. In Canada they were holed up in a $14.1 million waterfront mansion on Vancouver Island last Christmas.

They carried out their last public royal duty before walking away from the monarchy at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

This news come at a time when royal author Tom Quinn told Daily Star that while the Duke of Sussex "doesn't hate" LA - he is struggling to find his "role" in the US. He said Harry getting "swept up in Meghan's positive energy" has always been a problem in their relationship. "Harry does feel slightly lost because he is now experiencing in America what Meghan was experiencing here," Quinn said.

The author claimed that after speaking to sources close to the couple, he believes Harry is "really struggling" with his living situation, and is finding it difficult to find work. But, Quinn admitted that Harry doesn't hate to live in the US, but he is confused in the US as Meghan was during her stay in the UK.