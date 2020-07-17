Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland has reportedly been staying with the Sussexes in their new Los Angeles home. It is said to be her longest stay with her 14-month-old grandson Archie.

The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex moved to their current luxury mansion amid the coronavirus lockdown after leaving Canada. The property is located in the exclusive Beverly Ridge Estates. The 24,500 square feet mansion houses eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

A source revealed details about Doria Ragland's stay at her daughter's new home to Us Weekly. According to the source, the former social worker and yoga instructor, is a helping hand to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in raising their child. She has been supporting her daughter and apparently taking care of her grandson.

She reportedly is reading to Archie every morning and also ensuring that he consumes nothing but "all-organic" food.

"Doria Ragland continues to live with Meghan, Harry and Archie," a source told the abovementioned publication. "This has been the most time she has spent with her grandson since he was born."

The Ohio-native also wakes up in "the morning and read to him" and assists Meghan in preparing all-organic food for Archie.

Harry and Meghan married on May 19, 2018 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. The royal couple was blessed with their baby who was named Archie Mountbatten-Windsor on May 6, 2019. Being the eighth great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, Archie is seventh-in-line to the British throne.

As noted, Ragland has always been by her daughter's side. It is said that she was present soon after she delivered Archie. She was reportedly a "big help with the baby" and assisted Meghan in making suitable adjustments in her life.

Nevertheless, Harry is also a "hands-on parent" who has always been supportive of Meghan and helped her "transition to motherhood."