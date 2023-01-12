"Wild Hearts" will finally be launching next month and gamers are already itching to try out the new title, which lets players hunt down enormous and powerful monsters. Naturally, those who are planning to buy the game are also curious about what sets it apart from other monster-hunting games out there.

How 'Wild Hearts' differ from 'Monster Hunter'

Naturally, "Wild Hearts" is bound to be compared with "Monster Hunter" as they share a number of similarities. In both games, players must prepare for, hunt down, and track a variety of enormous, monstrous beasts that prowl the wild territories. These territories include a variety of open-world biomes that players can explore using their Karakuri. Indeed, "Wild Hearts" gameplay is probably fairly recognizable to anyone who has even a passing familiarity with how "Monster Hunter" functions but there are key differences between the two titles.

One of the key differences between the two series is that in "Wild Hearts," player progression is tied to gradually expanding their hub-village over time. "So rather than being presented with a colossal town filled with characters to speak to and places to memorize the positions of, Wild Hearts features much less of an on-boarding process," Rockpapershotgun.com noted.

The Karakuri, which are things players can use to quickly assemble Fortnite-style constructions, traps, barriers, traversal equipment, and more, is another key selling element of Wild Hearts' warfare that also sets it apart from other games. Karakuri are among the most effective tools in one's arsenal for hunting monsters.

'Wild Hearts' release date and platforms

Players won't have to wait for long before they can start hunting down those monsters. "Wild Hearts" will release on February 17, 2023, for Windows (via Origin, Steam, and Epic Game Store) as well as for current-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.