After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are "stepping back" from royal duties, Queen Elizabeth II called for an urgent "crisis" meeting with Prince Harry, Prince Charles, and Prince William. While the queen has agreed to a "period of transition" to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, there is a chance they might lose their 'HRH' titles.

As the meeting came to an end, Queen Elizabeth II released an unusual statement addressing the couple's announcement and her decision about Sussexes desire to live a "financially independent" life and split their time between the UK and North America. Fans and media outlets were quick to note that the queen's statement was rather unusual when compared to the monarch's usual statement.

A statement from Her Majesty The Queen. https://t.co/IVSyfeojqk — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 13, 2020

This time, the statement, was more personal than others. She addressed Harry and Meghan with their first names and referred to Harry as "my grandson." On the contrary, the official statement usually uses royal titles in their official statements from the palace referring to Harry and Meghan as Duke and the Duchess of Sussex. The Mirror is speculating that this might be a hint clue that the couple may have to "give up or lose their HRH titles" in the light of their new announcement.

"It really is quite remarkable to see the Queen referring to Meghan and Harry by their first names rather than as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex," Russell Myers, the royal editor of the publication explained. "Official titles are always used on official statements, so this is highly unusual. This could be a huge hint about Meghan and Harry's future within the royal family, and it could even suggest that they may give up or lose their HRH titles," he added.

Meanwhile, Archie, who is seventh-in-line to the throne, does not have a title yet. However, the palace will be the final decision in the coming days.

The summit was held in Long Library at Sandringham estate, where the queen is staying for the winter holidays. Apart from the queen, her son and grandsons, the meeting was also attended by their respective private secretaries.