Prince George and Princess Charlotte are returning to school this week, months after coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, royal followers are wondering when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child will begin his academic career.

According to People, Prince Louis, who turned two in April, is now the same age as his elder siblings when they started school. However, the youngest of the Cambridge family will not get a "typical start of the new school year."

As per the report, Louis, the fifth-in-line of succession to the British throne, is likely to join nursery in January 2021. As noted, Prince George, seven, started school in the year 2016. He joined Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk. The school is said to be a "short drive" from the Cambridge's countryside home Anmer Hall.

As for Charlotte, five, she joined Willcocks Nursery School in January 2018. The school is close to the family's official London residence Kensington Palace. Now, both George and Charlotte are attending St. Thomas's Battersea in South West London, England.

While the Cambridge family continues to live in their Norfolk home, it is believed that Louis is likely to join Willcocks Nursery School in London. Though Prince William and Kate Middleton are yet to comment on their plans for their youngest son, it seems to be a likely choice because Louis' elder siblings are now attending nearby Thomas London Day School.

A few years later, he is expected to follow the footsteps of his siblings and join them in their current academic institution. However, it won't happen until he is four when kids typically join the a full-time school.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate have been homeschooling their kids for months since the coronavirus outbreak that led to a complete shutdown in the country. During their appearance on BBC, the royal couple also opened up about the challenges of homeschooling their children.

"The children have got such stamina," Kate said. "You pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day—they've had a lovely time, but it's amazing how much you can cram into a day, that's for sure."