Prince Charles's closest aide Michael Fawcett has resigned from his household for the third time over a cash-for-honours scandal, determined to not make a return this time. His exit has been reportedly welcomed by a lot of family members, including Charles's wife Camilla and his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

According to a report in Mail Online, William and Harry will be "pleased" with Fawcett's resignation because they always felt he was a "pernicious influence" on their father's household. Sources said that both the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex believed Prince Charles was "unwise" to rely on the man who joined his household as his valet.

One insider explained, "They were concerned at the way in which Fawcett was allowed to operate a personal fiefdom at the heart of their father's household. They felt it divisive and unwise. They will not be disappointed by what has happened."

Prince Harry had also refused to let Fawcett's private events company, "Premier Mode," help out with his and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 as he wanted his father's aide to have nothing to do with it. Clarence House also recently clarified that they will be closing all deals with the company, that had a private contract to organise events and entertaining for Prince Charles.

Fawcett previously resigned twice from Clarence House over allegations of bullying and mismanagement, but Prince Charles brought him back on both occasions with even higher positions. Palace insiders are reportedly in shock that the heir apparent has finally decided to let Fawcett go for good.

"Honestly, no one ever thought it would happen," a source said.

Another source said that many in royal circles are left wondering how Charles will manage his affairs without his right-wing man. They said, "He was the prince's crutch, he relied on him completely. Michael made things happen that others couldn't or wouldn't do. He will be bereft without him."

Meanwhile, Fawcett has been replaced in his position as the chief executive of The Prince's Foundation by Emily Cherrington. The 38-year-old is described as "cool-headed and supremely capable" and an ideal person to bring Prince Charles's charity back on track. The mother-of-two is married to a teacher, and is well-liked by the people she has worked with.