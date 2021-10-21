Prince William and Kate Middleton have been more expressive in their photoshoots and engagements in recent months. They also came out with a YouTube channel in another sign of the British monarchy being modernised. In the latest move, the couple took to their social media accounts to share unconventional monochrome pictures of themselves indulging in some PDA moments.

The pictures clicked by Chris Jackson showed the couple in their recycled outfits while backstage at the Earthshot Prize Awards at Alexandra Palace in London on Sunday. The first picture featured the couple coming out from behind a curtain with William looking back at his wife who flaunted a huge smile on her face. The second picture showed the Duchess lovingly putting a hand on William's lower back as they looked intensely in each other's eyes and smiled in a rare display of affection.

The photographer, who is married to Kate's stylist and close friend Natasha Archer, shared the story behind the candid pictures on his Instagram account. He wrote, "Some of you may have noticed I was a little quiet after the Earthshot awards...This was because I had a fantastic opportunity to shoot 'behind the scenes' with @dukeandduchessofcambridge and the groundbreaking environmental initiative that will do a huge amount to change the narrative over the next few years."

"I hope these pictures illustrate some the depth of feeling throughout the event," he added.

William and Kate rarely touched each other in public before this, in line with the protocols of senior royals avoiding loved-up displays. In addition, the theme of the recent pictures appeared to be artistic, rather than the professional pictures they usually share.

The new take at royal photography comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared black and white pictures of themselves on a number of occasions, including their official engagement shoot, their first Christmas card, and the maternity photoshoot ahead of welcoming their second child Lilibet Diana.

Meanwhile, royal photographer Arthur Edwards suggested that the intimate pictures only prove that William and Kate are "genuinely in love" and the future of the monarchy would be safe in their hands.

"Prince William told me long ago he wanted his marriage to Kate to last forever. Looking at these candid pictures taken more than ten years after their wedding, this amazing couple are well on the way to achieving that dream," Edwards wrote in The Sun, adding that the one person who will be "delighted" to see it is Queen Elizabeth II.

"This couple will conquer the world. So cool and glamorous, they are already the most sought-after members of the Royal Family and every country wants them to visit," the photographer exclaimed.