Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest-born son, Prince George is headed for a future as the King of England, but it has reportedly left them anxious about their other two children, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge want all of their children to have their own careers. However, they are reportedly particularly worried about their youngest child, hoping he doesn't fall into the old-fashioned "heir and spare" royal drama.

Speaking to The Telegraph, royal expert Camilla Tominey said that the couple are determined to ensure that Charlotte and Louis have a career away from royal life. She explained, "A lot of the more minor royals have got careers of their own so they aren't really being tax payer funded. The extent to which the Cambridges have tried to normalise the lives of their children very much points in the direction of - yes, Prince George has his destiny mapped out but Princess Charlotte and Louis 'having their own careers'?"

"They've got to get the balance right of what their own children want to do with their lives and their royal commitments," she added.

According to the royal expert, the couple also want to ensure that that Louis doesn't go down the path of Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth II. "Kate and William don't want history to repeat itself and Prince Louis seem like a royal hanger-on and go down the Duke of York path," she said.

There also lies the question of Prince Charles's plans of a slimmed-down monarchy, in which now senior royals will be slowly removed from their positions. It means that when it's Prince George's turn on the throne, Charlotte and Louis's royal roles will also be reduced.

"We might be seeing fewer royals in the future than we're used to. But the question is, are there going to be enough royals to go around? In the next decade, everything is going to change. And in conjunction with the fact there are going to be fewer royals, is a recalibration of what it means it be a royal." Tominey questioned.

She added that it also makes the future of the monarchy "kind of uncertain." "We've got this model that the Queen has been at the head of for all of this time and we all know in the next decade, everything will change," she said.