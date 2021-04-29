Willow Smith has come out as a proud polyamorous person, and wants to eliminate the misconceptions surrounding the practice.

Willow made the revelation during Wednesday's episode of the Facebook Watch show "Red Table Talk," where she is co-host along with her mother Jada-Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that's what everyone around you says is the right thing to do," the 20-year-old said, noting that a major reason behind divorces in monogamous marriages is infidelity.

However, sex is not what influenced Willow to make this decision, as she said she has the least sex in her group of friends despite being the only polyamorous person. She explained: "Let's say you haven't always been the kind of person that wanted to have sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you gonna be the person to say, you know, 'Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?' And so that's kind of one of the reasons why I actually was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens."

Willow added that she can't see herself having more than two partners. As far as the concept of marriage is considered, the musician says she has certain conditions if that will ever happen for her.

"The history of marriage really irks me. Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular. I feel like the only way that I would get married is — let's say me and my partner or partners wants to help people, and we need to put our finances together in order to make that vision happen. That's the only way I could see myself getting married," she explained.

Read more Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith deny reports of her affair amid 'open marriage' rumours

Willow's revelation comes just months after her parents Will Smith and Jada-Pinkett Smith debunked rumours that they are in an open marriage. Jada, however, is absolutely happy with her daughter's choice.

"When you were like, 'Hey, this is my get down.' I was like, 'I totally get it.' Wanting to set up your life in a way that you can have what it is that you want, I think anything goes as long as the intentions are clear," she recalled about her reaction when Willow told her about being polyamorous.

Willow's grandmother Banfield-Norris also admitted that she had a conversation about polyamory with her husband, Rodney, before they tied the knot.

A number of celebrities have come out as polyamorous in recent years, including Bella Thorne and DeRay Davis. Ruby Johnson, founder and CEO of PolyDallas Symposium, told Yahoo Life that polyamorous relationships are on the rise among young adults, as it is "becoming more visible and more in-vogue."

"With the internet, the education is out there, so as a result of the accessibility, visibility is growing," she explained.