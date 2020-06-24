Winona Ryder is calling out Mel Gibson for making derogatory remarks towards her and a friend at a Hollywood party.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Winona Ryder opened up about facing anti-semitism sentiments in a number of "interesting ways" throughout her career and also accused Mel Gibson of making anti-semitic and homophobic remarks directed at her.

Recalling the interaction she had with Gibson at a Hollywood party in the mid-'90s, the "Stranger Things" star said: "We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends. And Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get AIDS?' And then something came up about Jews, and he said, 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'" The 48-year-old added that Gibson tried to apologise to her for his remarks at a later date.

Ryder had earlier spoken about the incident in an interview with GQ magazine 10 years ago. The actress said the "Lethal Weapon" actor had made "a really horrible gay joke" and followed it up by saying something about "oven dodgers." The "Beetlejuice" actress admitted that she "didn't get" the comment at the time as she had never heard that name before. "Oven dodgers" refers to the methods used to kill Jewish people during the Holocaust.

Meanwhile, Gibson has denied Winona's claims, as his representatives told The Post in an emailed statement: "This is 100% untrue. She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now."

"Also, she lied about him trying to apologise to her back then. He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies, and she refused to address it with him," the representative stated.

Ryder had earlier told The Post about their altercation: "I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them. Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words. It is a painful and vivid memory for me. Only by accepting responsibility for our behavior in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey."