A chilling rise in winter fuel payment scams has gripped the UK, with reports surging by 153% in the final week of September 2025. Fraudsters are targeting pensioners with deceptive text messages, exploiting fears over heating costs amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

The spike in fraud alerts among older people highlights how criminals are taking advantage of confusion surrounding automatic winter fuel payments, which are due to reach bank accounts between mid-November and December 2025. The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has issued urgent warnings, urging recipients to stay vigilant.

As scam messages multiply, government agencies and charities are stepping up efforts to protect vulnerable over-66s from data theft and financial loss — a growing threat as the winter months approach.

The Alarming 153% Surge in Scam Referrals

New data from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) reveals a stark 153% increase in scam referrals during the week commencing 29 September 2025, compared to 164 reports the previous week, signalling a resurgence after a June peak.

This spike precedes the automatic dispatch of winter fuel payments—worth up to £300 ($460)—to eligible pensioners, with fraudsters timing their assaults to capitalise on seasonal anxieties over energy bills. The DWP attributes the rise to scammers posing as officials processing applications, a tactic that had waned but now intensifies ahead of payments landing in mid-November 2025.

Charities like Independent Age report heightened helpline calls from distressed older people, many already fretting over winter affordability, wrongly convinced they must act on bogus messages. Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden decried these 'despicable attempts' on 15 October 2025, vowing ramped-up awareness via social media partnerships with Action Fraud.

Such trends echo broader 2025 fraud patterns, with Age Scotland flagging similar surges as early as 2 September 2025. This data-driven alert urges immediate reporting to thwart escalating threats.

How Scammers Prey on Pensioners and Spotting Fakes

Fraudsters dispatch unsolicited texts masquerading as DWP or HMRC communiqués, urging recipients to 'apply' for winter fuel payments via dubious links that harvest bank details or install malware. These pensioner scam texts often promise swift £300 ($460) disbursements but demand personal data upfront, exploiting trust in automatic entitlements.

HMRC's Jonathan Silvester warned on 15 October 2025: 'Scammers target individuals by attempting to take your money or access your personal information. I'm urging you to stay alert to their pressure tactics.' Red flags include urgent demands for info, unexpected contacts, or attachments—hallmarks absent in legitimate processes, where letters confirm amounts in October or November 2025.

Independent Age's Joanna Elson CBE highlighted: 'Scammers are shamefully exploiting the Winter Fuel Payment to target older people living on low incomes... you do not need to do anything to receive your Winter Fuel Payment.' Victims risk identity theft or drained savings, with 2025 reports via GOV.UK's phishing portal surging alongside. Forward suspects to 7726 free-of-charge to aid network blocks, or email phishing@hmrc.gov.uk for broader alerts.

Government Safeguards and Extra Financial Lifelines

The DWP mandates: 'Winter Fuel Payments are made automatically: the vast majority... you do not need to apply or provide personal information via text or email.' Eligible over-66s receive letters detailing sums—£200 ($307) or £300 ($460)—with no text solicitations ever legitimate.

Amid the furore, McFadden affirmed commitment to the Triple Lock, boosting state pensions by up to £1,900 ($2,915) in 2025, plus Pension Credit (£4,300 ($6,597) average yearly) and Attendance Allowance (over £5,740 ($8,807)). Call Independent Age's helpline at 0800 319 6789 for scam concerns, or report via GOV.UK's 'report an HMRC scam' search.

One X post from consumer champion Which? echoed: 'Reports of scam attempts relating to the Winter Fuel Payment have soared by 153%. If you're eligible... you'll receive it automatically.'

⚠️ Winter Fuel Payment scam alert.



Reports of scam attempts relating to the Winter Fuel Payment have soared by 153%.



If you're eligible for the payment, you'll receive it automatically. You do not need to hand over any financial or personal information.https://t.co/FtFuC7ic2V pic.twitter.com/L4t1IC0Jhy — Which? Money (@WhichMoney) October 24, 2025

These multilayered defences, bolstered by charity collaborations, aim to fortify OAPs against 2025's predatory tide.