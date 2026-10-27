Streamer Sneako has accused Nicki Minaj of accepting objectification after US President Donald Trump praised the rapper's backside and asked her to stand during a Republican campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on Sunday, 25 October.

Trump made the remark while discussing media coverage of comments he had made about Ohio Senator Jon Husted's physique. Turning to Minaj, he said: 'By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before – Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss. Stand up.' Minaj stood and waved as the crowd cheered.

Sneako later criticised her reaction during a Kick livestream, according to PrimeTimer. He called her 'Toby Minaj' and said she had stood up 'like a good slave', arguing she would have responded differently if someone other than the president had made the remark.

The streamer's comments were his interpretation of Minaj's reaction, not evidence of how she felt about Trump's words.

What Trump Said About Nicki Minaj

Trump's remarks came as he discussed the reaction to his earlier comments about Husted, a Republican senator from Ohio. Trump said he had been joking about Husted's physique and complained that the media had focused on his comments.

He then told the crowd he hoped Minaj had not been insulted, adding: 'We love Nicki. She's been with us for a long time.' Trump later invited her on stage, saying he did not like being overshadowed and that 'this woman overshadows me'.

Minaj had travelled with Trump aboard Air Force One before the rally. On stage, she led the crowd in chants of 'We love Trump' and praised the president's resilience, saying he had changed the country's energy and given people a future to look forward to.

'I am so honoured to be working with this president,' she said.

Sneako Calls Minaj 'Toby Minaj'

Sneako, who has recently turned against Trump after previously supporting him, accused the president of treating Minaj like an 'expensive slave'. He argued that her response reflected a double standard because Trump is president.

'If she was objectified like that by somebody at her show, the security would go beat them up. But because it's Massa, because the president says it, she stands up like a good slave,' Sneako said, according to PrimeTimer's account of the livestream.

He also attacked Minaj for supporting Trump and predicted that the MAGA movement would be 'demolished' in the midterm elections and again in 2028. He urged people to remember which celebrities had backed the president.

Sneako's language was deliberately provocative. His comments are his reading of the moment, not a confirmed account of Minaj's motives or feelings.

Minaj Renews Her Support for Trump

Minaj used her appearance to urge support for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

She praised Trump's return to office and said he had given people 'a brighter future' for themselves and their children. She added: 'President Trump, it is an honor to stand with you every single time, and I will continue to support you forever and ever.'

Minaj then said: 'If you run again, I will support you again.' The 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution bars anyone from being elected president more than twice, meaning Trump cannot be elected to a third term.

Trump later praised Minaj again, telling the crowd she had 'never looked more beautiful' and calling her a 'very, very special person'.

Political Reaction to Trump's Remarks

The episode prompted criticism of Trump's decision to comment publicly on Minaj's body and ask her to stand before the crowd. On Monday, Democratic US Representative Shomari Figures called on his Republican opponent Rhett Marques to condemn the remarks.

Trump said he hoped Minaj had not been insulted. Minaj did not object publicly at the rally and instead praised the president, but that response does not establish how she privately viewed the exchange.

The incident has become a political argument about Trump's language and Minaj's support for him. Sneako sees her reaction as evidence of a double standard; the public record shows that she stood, waved and later endorsed Trump, but does not establish her private feelings about the remark.