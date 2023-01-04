"Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" is perfect for players who have to go up against demons and monsters set in ancient China. The upcoming action role-playing, hack and slash game was developed by Team Ninja, the same team behind "Nioh," "Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin," and the long-running "Dead or Alive" series.

'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' release date, platforms

The "Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty" release date is set for March 3, 2023. The game will be available on multiple gaming platforms such as PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and Windows PC through Steam and the Microsoft Store, according to Laptopmag.com. The game will also be on Xbox Game Pass on console and PC on day one.

'Wo Long Fallen Dynasty' story, setting

While "Nioh" was set in Japan from the 1500s to 1600s, "Wo Long Fallen Dynasty" will be set in China during the Three Kingdoms period. Specifically, the plot will take place in 184 AD when a nameless warrior will fight for survival in a dark fantasy version of the Later Han Dynasty when demons roamed the lands, according to Theloadout.com.

"Wo Long" means crouching dragon, a reference to a strong hero or person of greatness who has not yet become famous. The game, which takes around 40 hours to complete, wants players who start out as newbies to later become heroes in the game. It will be somewhat similar to the Nioh games, as players will be able to explore the world through a mission system.

'Wo Long Fallen Dynasty' gameplay

Just like "Nioh 2," "Wo Long Fallen Dynasty" features more extensive character customization options so players will end up with a character that looks exactly how they want it to. Aside from aesthetics, the game offers a selection of five base builds known as Phases for the characters. These are fire, water, earth, wood, and metal, but players need to choose carefully as the Phase of their character will later determine their magic, weapon, armor, and stats.