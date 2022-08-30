A 28-year-old Russian woman named Veronika Khomchuk has been accused of kidnapping a 7-year-old girl so her boyfriend could rape her.

The woman and her 46-year-old boyfriend, Andrey Komaritsky, have both been arrested by the Russian authorities in Kurilsk, Sakhalin Oblast.

According to a report in The Mirror, the woman lured the little girl to their flat on August 26, where her boyfriend first raped the girl and then threw her out the window of their second-floor flat in an attempt to kill her.

"It is really hard to find words for what happened. Veronika chose the victim at a playground for the pervert. When it was over, the animal of the man threw the child out of the window," wrote a Russian tabloid, Komsomolskaya Pravda.

The girl was flown to Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the capital of the Sakhalin region, in a critical condition. She is fighting for her life at a hospital there. The couple was arrested soon after the incident. A neighbour claimed Komaritsky's wrists were bloody and that he was "smiling" while being taken away by the police.

According to local media reports, Komaritsky is now facing rape and attempted murder charges. He had previously served time in prison for another rape.

Kurilsk is a relatively peaceful town of 1,000 people. The latest horrific incident has left its inhabitants terrified, especially following the murder of an 8-year-old girl in 2020.

The girl, Vika Teplyakova, was abducted in the same region before being raped and murdered. She was abducted by a married couple, Igor Dvornikov and Kristina Dvornikova, who took her to a forest where she was raped and suffocated to death.

The girl had run away from her house after a row with her family. In the CCTV footage released by the police, she could be seen being picked up by the accused couple from a busy road. Her body was found three days later in the same forest.