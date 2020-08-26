The wife of Tony L. Lavoie was shocked to find him engaging in sexual activity with his mother, Cheryl Lavoie. Lori Lavoie called 911 after the shocking incident on May 19. Police questioned the mother and son separately. Both accepted the allegations against them but claimed that it had only occurred once.

According to laws in Massachusetts, United States, incest is a criminal offence. The duo was arraigned last week. If found guilty, they could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison as per state laws.

The married couple had been sharing the home with Tony's mother when the incident occurred. Lori claims that she walked in on her mother-in-law naked and on top of her husband. After catching them having sex, the distressed woman locked herself in her room and called her cousin as well as the police.

Officer Mark Kaddy of the Fitchburg Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance call. Upon reaching the home on Clarendon Street in Fitchburg, Lori's cousin Joan Scarale met the officer. She informed the officer that her cousin found her husband and his biological mother engaging in sex.

In his report, Kaddy wrote that he spoke with all three parties involved in the incident. Speaking first with Lori, he was informed of what she had witnessed. She also told the officer that her 64-year-old mother-in-law lived with them but was not on the lease. She wanted her removed from the home.

Kaddy spoke to Tony, who told the officer that he was playing video games when his mother started kissing him. He told the officer that they were having sexual intercourse on the couch when his wife found them. He claimed that the act was consensual and it was the first time it happened. The embarrassed man said he wanted treatment following the incident.

Finally, Kaddy spoke with Cheryl who confirmed that the act was consensual. When asked if her son had any mental illness, she claimed that she was not aware of it. The officer made arrangements for the mother to leave the home following the incident.

According to the Sentinel & Enterprise, Tony and Cheryl were arraigned last week. Court ordered them to stay away from each other and they were released on personal recognisance. Their pretrial is scheduled for October 27. If found guilty, they could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison or two and a half years in the house of correction.