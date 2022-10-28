A dog breeder kept 90 dogs in horrific unhygienic conditions at her house in Blaenau Gwent, southeast Wales, UK.

Julie Newcombe, 42, allegedly subjected the dogs to horrific cruelty by depriving them of food and keeping them in a house contaminated with faeces and urine.

The abuse came to light after police raided her house in September 2020. The details of the were revealed during the trial of her case at Newport Magistrates' Court.

The police also found the decomposing bodies of several puppies in the house, and the dogs that were found alive were in a desperate condition. The carcass of a dog was discovered in a van outside the house.

"The dogs had no food or water, the only few that did have water were the ones with outside access due to the rain," inspector Darren Oakley of said Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA).

"When food and water was placed down, for the loose dogs, they ate/drank ravenously. The conditions inside the house were horrendous; the floors were covered in faeces with dogs in cages living in their own filth," he added.

"Every room contained more dogs and pups, the whole house had become one large disgusting kennel. The smell and sights were clearly having an affect on the police who were in attendance."

Alex Weller, defending, said that Newcombe had been suffering from "horrific" personal circumstances when the dogs were found living in filth.

Weller added that she had been a victim of domestic abuse when the offences took place. He added that she has since tried to change her life and intends to get a job once she finishes her studies.

Meanwhile, district judge Sophie Toms has banned Newcombe from keeping any dogs for five years. She has also been asked to pay costs of £1,000 towards the prosecution.

According to a report in The Mirror, several puppies rescued from Newcombe's house became sick and had to be put to sleep to prevent further suffering.