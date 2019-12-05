Asta Juskauskiene and Mantas Kvedaras are being held responsible for the murder of Giedruis Juskauskas. Kingston Crown Court is hearing the case where it is suspected that Juskauskiene helped organise a duel between her two lovers, ending in the death of her ex-husband. The extent of her involvement in the murder is being questioned since Kvedaras claims she helped him hide after the incident.

The 35-year-old mother of two divorced her 42-year-old husband. However, Juskauskas remained present in the lives of his ex-wife and children. Prosecutor Hugh Davies informed the court that Juskauskas frequently visited his daughter. He also supposedly continued to have a physical relationship with Juskauskiene even after the divorce.

Even though Juskauskiene was still in touch with her ex-husband, she engaged in a relationship with a 25-year-old man. Kvedaras had been in a relationship with Juskauskiene since his release from a Lithuanian prison. Both the men felt that their relationship with Juskauskiene was worth fighting for.

Davies pointed out that Juskauskiene had discussed the dispute between the two men with her friend Jurgita Sulciene. Davies claims that Juskauskiene had told Sulciene that the two men were meeting for a fight to the death over the right to be her sole lover.

On June 17, Juskauskas was found bleeding to death in Whalebone Lane, Stratford. Juskauskas succumbed to his wounds after being stabbed at least 35 times. The post mortem report showed that the middle-aged man had suffered 11 stab wounds to his neck. The fatal stabbing cost him his life.

The Daily Mail pointed out that the two men had agreed to meet in the lane to settle their dispute. Instead of a fist-fight, Juskauskas was met with a knife-attack from Kvedaras.

Davies told the court that Juskauskiene was aware that her lover had gone to the alley with an intent to kill her ex-husband. Even with the knowledge that Juskauskas faced impending death, Juskauskiene did not intervene.

Instead, she sheltered Kvedaras in her house after he murdered Juskauskas. She even deleted messages on her phone and tried to hide evidence which could link the two lovers to Juskauskas' death.

Juskauskiene's lawyer maintains that she distanced herself from Kvedaras after the murder. The defence claims that Juskauskiene was unaware of Kvedaras' intentions and had nothing to do with the stabbing. The trial is ongoing.