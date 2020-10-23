A woman from Birmingham was sentenced to 10 years in jail on Thursday for stabbing her boyfriend to death in front of friends just weeks after biting down on his testicles. Cordelia Farrell, 38, was found guilty of manslaughter by the Worcester Crown Court for the death of her lover Wayne Coventry, on October 14, 2019.

Coventry was found dead at his brother's property in Bromsgrove where the 36-year-old father-of-three suffered from severe wounds.

During the trial, court proceedings revealed that Farrell had been in a two-and-a-half year toxic relationship with Coventry. Their relationship was often plagued with incidents of violence and fits of jealousy and was fuelled by drugs and alcohol.

In September 2019. a month before the killing, Farrell was arrested for assault. Coventry had called 999 while he was simultaneously being attacked by Farrell.

In an article on Worcester News, Dayfdd Enoch QC, prosecuting attorney, told jurors how Farrell grabbed Coventry by the testicles with both her hands, dragged him around flat while twisting his testicles in a vice-like grip. She then later bit his private parts and told police officers that one of them would end up dead.

Prior to the stabbing, Farrell tried to wind up Coventry by watching YouTube music videos that featured an ex-boyfriend. An argument ensued and in the presence of horrified friends, Farrell drew out a large kitchen knife from the knife block and plunged the knife about 9 cms deep into Coventry's chest. He died on the spot.

One witness, Tony Marks said, "She smiled as she pulled the knife out and grinned as if she was pleased in what she had just done."

Farrell fled the scene and sparked a major police hunt. She was on the run but submitted herself to detectives five days later.

The sentence was handed down by Judge James Burbridge, where she was cleared on charges of murder. Farrell previously pleaded with self-defence saying that Coventry had first placed a smaller knife to her back before she turned on him. The jury rejected this and came up with a unanimous verdict of guilty on the count of manslaughter.

The judge also sentenced her to 18 months for her previous assault on Coventry, which will run concurrently with her ten-year jail sentence.