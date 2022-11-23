We have all done some crazy things after getting drunk, but this woman's experience was more than what most of us can even imagine.

Evelina Parkere, a 22-year-old influencer from Latvia, got so drunk on her first date that she and her date, who does not want to be named, ended up flying to Paris.

The two of them took the idea of a spontaneous date to a whole new level and decided to fly to Paris, the city of love, on November 13.

They had met for a few drinks in Riga, Latvia, after Parkere had a bad day at work. A few drinks later, the duo decided to go to the airport and get the first flight across Europe, per a report in The Independent.

"Within 30 minutes, we were at the airport looking at flights. The first one was to Paris early in the morning, so we booked it, slept six hours in the airport, and just went," said Parkere. And what followed was nothing short of a rom-com. Parkere described her night as "the most romantic date ever."

They spent 24 hours in the city, roaming around and drinking champagne under the Eiffel Tower. They did not sleep for even a second and made the most of their time in Paris before they had to return.

Parkere also spoke about how the two of them met before she decided to go on a date with the mystery man. "I had met this boy a few times at events and things, but never really spoken properly, but I decided to message him and say 'Hi, I have a problem, do you want to listen?'

The man said yes and they decided to meet for a few drinks at a local restaurant in Riga. The date went well and the two of them found themselves in Paris a few hours later.

"We got really drunk and I don't know where this came from but I just suggested going to the airport, booking the first flight and going, and he immediately just said 'let's do it'. The whole thing was so surreal, I was tipsy and tired as well, but it was a dream."

The pair are still in touch and have seen each other again after coming back from Paris.