A Tulare County, California, judge deferred the sentencing of a 41-year-old woman accused of having sex with her daughters' teen boyfriends.

The incident came to light in 2017 when a 15-year-old boy's parent contacted police about the inappropriate relationship between their son and the woman. During investigation, police were able to identify another teen, aged 14, who was involved in a relationship with the same woman.

Following the investigation, Coral Lytle was taken into custody and charged with 12 felony sex counts, including lewd acts upon a child and oral copulation.

In March this year, the judge told Lytle's attorney that if she pleaded guilty to the charges, her six-year prison sentence would be suspended and she would be handed down a one-year jail term and five years of probation. Lytle's attorney was told she would be eligible for six years in prison if she violated probation. Lytle agreed to the plea, Visalia Times Delta reported.

After reviewing her probation report Monday, the judge said he did not find the indicated sentence appropriate for Lytle.

Tulare County Assistant District Attorney David Alavezos said, "Most of the time, when a court makes an indicated sentence, the probation report will follow the indicated sentence. There are times the probation report will recommend a sentence that is not what was indicated."

Meanwhile, court documents also threw light on the relationship shared between the woman and the two teenagers.

"The crimes in this case committed by the defendant involved great cruelty and callousness especially considering the defendant took advantage of a position of trust to molest two boys who she met when they were in teenage dating relationships with the defendant's daughters," the court document stated. The age of the woman's daughters were not known.

Prosecutors said the woman provided the teens with alcohol and drove down from Tulare to Visalia, a distance of 15 miles, to meet them for sex. One of the victims said they had sex a total of three times, the last time on Oct. 5, 2017, which was also the last day they met.

"Victim stated this was the last time he had sex with Defendant because he felt bad shaking Defendant's husband's hand knowing what he was doing with Defendant," the court document stated, ABC 7 reported.

Lytle's husband filed for divorce few days after she was arrested.

The next hearing in the case was scheduled to take place April 22.

