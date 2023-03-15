A woman was arrested after going on a rampage and smashing hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol aisles at a Tesco store in South Wigston, Leicester last Thursday.

The incident was filmed by horrified shoppers who witnessed the woman go on a bizarre rampage, breaking bottles of alcohol using a frying pan in Tesco.

The shocking footage shows a 50-year-old woman, identified as Toni Green, smashing up the wine bottles with the kitchen utensil, while holding a second pan in her other hand.

Adam Sansome, a TikToker and one of the shoppers at the Tesco store hid behind boxes of crisps as he looked on, saying the incident left him shocked.

He uploaded the video on the social media platform TikTok with the caption "had me shook." The video which was posted on Friday quickly gained over 700,000 likes.

In the video, which was uploaded on the social media platform TikTok, the woman can be seen continuously using a frying pan to knock bottles from shelves as the staff and other customers watch on in disbelief. The woman is seen walking backwards to take a big swing at the stacks of wine bottles kept on the aisles using the kitchen utensil.

"I heard smashing thought something had fallen of the shelf; I poked my head around the corner and the lady was going nuts smashing all the alcohol while staff just watched," said Sansome, who captured the moment of madness.

"Tesco workers are instructed to not get involved in any conflict for safety reasons," he added.

The footage shared on social media also showed pools of red wine splurged all over the floor with shattered glass covering the floor of the shop on Blaby Road in South Wigston, Leicester. The sign above the aisles read "Wines and Spirits."

Meanwhile, people who watched the video were left wondering why the woman was so angry.

"Must have seen the prices of Tesco stuff," one person commented.

"Give him a break, he's given up drinking for Lent. It's not an easy job, you know!" another added.

"She must be raising spirits!"

Meanwhile, Leicestershire Police confirmed the woman, Toni Green, has been charged with criminal damage following the incident.

"The charge relates to damage caused to stock inside the premises. Toni Green, of Wigston, appeared at Leicester Magistrates' Court last Thursday (9 March)," a spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the court stated that Green was handed a community order, which means that instead of going to prison for her actions, she will have to carry out community service or receive treatment.

