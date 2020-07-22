A walk with her dogs went horribly wrong for Deborah Mary Roberts when she became entangled in the dogs' leads. Deborah had been strangled by the leads when a young girl from the neighbourhood spotted her. Emergency services tried to resuscitate the unconscious woman but she failed to recover from the incident. An inquest heard the events that followed after Deborah was found unconscious. The police claim that Deborah's death did not occur under any suspicious circumstance and established the cause of death as asphyxiation by strangulation.

The 47-year-old warehouse worker went on a walk on the morning of July 8th with her two dogs. Denbighshire County Hall heard that a local girl found Deborah face down in a field. The unnamed girl was alarmed when she saw that the woman had the dogs' leads wrapped around her neck. She was unable to help Deborah as the two panicked dogs, still attached to the leads, were frantically pulling in different directions.

The quick-thinking girl went to find help. She found two men working at a house in the neighbourhood of Southleigh Drive in Garden Village, Wrexham, North Wales. The girl asked the men for help and led them to Deborah. Deborah was already unconscious when the girl found her. Emergency services were alerted of the incident.

Deborah's body was freed from the tangled leads and paramedics tried to resuscitate her. She was eventually pronounced dead at the scene. The family of the victim, who was from Rhosddu, Wrexham was notified of the death.

John Gittins, the senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, informed the inquest at Denbighshire County Hall of the findings of the post-mortem examination. Gittins revealed that the cause of Deborah's death was asphyxiation by strangulation which was caused by the leads wrapped around her neck. Police confirmed that her death did not occur under suspicious circumstances. The inquest was adjourned to a future date which has not yet been fixed, the Daily Mail reported.

Deborah's son, Callum Roberts, paid tribute to his mother and thanked everyone who offered support to the family. Callum wrote that all donations made to the family would go to Huntington's disease association to raise awareness for the disease that his mother had.