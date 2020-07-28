Natalie Chambers and her two daughters were found deceased in Texas, the United States on Thursday, July 23. They were reported missing the day before their bodies were discovered. According to reports, the death of the mother occurred due to an overdose. The unfortunate children, Izabel and Elise, were left to die a slow death in the hot vehicle. Surveillance footage revealed that nobody had entered or exited the car since Wednesday morning. Investigators are not looking for any suspects involved.

Natalie had left home with her children at 8 am on the morning of her disappearance for a playdate in her hometown of Grapevine. Since they failed to show up for the playdate, Natalie's family tried to contact her by calling the 31-year-old on her phone. The unanswered calls led her family to worry about her safety. Natalie was known to have drug and alcohol addiction. Her family suspected that she had relapsed as she was struggling with her mental health.

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and Natalie's family started looking for her and her daughters. Checking the route that Natalie was likely to have taken to reach the playdate, the search team eventually found her vehicle. The team noticed that the car had three occupants. Upon closer inspection of the vehicle, the sad discovery was made that all three occupants were deceased.

According to inForney.com, evidence from the vehicle pointed towards an overdose of an undisclosed substance. Even though the authorities have not confirmed the cause of death, it is suspected that Natalie died of an overdose. Since her death, four-year-old Izabel and two-year-old Elise were left to die in the vehicle. The heat in the vehicle led to the children's demise via heatstroke. It is unclear how long the children were alive in the car after Natalie's death.

Kaufman County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the death is being investigated. They also revealed that there was no foul play involved so there are no suspects being searched for.

The doorbell camera from Natalie's home captured the video of the mother and daughters leaving at 8:06 am. Surveillance cameras recorded Natalie's car coming to a halt after 9 am local time at the scene where it was found. The footage indicated that nobody left or entered the vehicle from Wednesday till around 10 am the next day.

An investigation into the incident continues.