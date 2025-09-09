Wrestlepalooza 2025 is set to return this September in Indianapolis, where some of WWE's biggest names will compete in a landmark live event. The show, hosted at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, marks the first Wrestlepalooza under the WWE banner in over two decades and will stream live on ESPN Unlimited, making it a historic first for the company's partnership with the sports network.

When Is WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025?

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 is set for 20 September in Indianapolis, making it one of the standout events on the WWE calendar. The event not only revives the historic Wrestlepalooza name but also ushers in a new broadcast era with its first-ever live showing on ESPN Unlimited.

The start time for the show is confirmed for 7:00 p.m. ET (12:00 a.m. BST), giving US viewers prime-time access. International fans will also be able to stream the event live through different platforms, depending on the region.

WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Full Match Card

WWE has confirmed a stacked line-up for Wrestlepalooza 2025, featuring returning legends, high-stakes championship bouts, and long-awaited dream matches.

John Cena vs Brock Lesnar

Wrestlepalooza will feature John Cena facing Brock Lesnar in a headline bout. The match is part of Cena's farewell run, a storyline that has generated worldwide attention. Lesnar's unexpected return on SmackDown set up the confrontation, adding intensity to one of WWE's longest-standing rivalries.

AJ Lee & CM Punk vs Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins

A mixed tag team match will see AJ Lee return to the ring for the first time in over a decade. Lee will team up with her husband CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. The match builds on heated rivalries surrounding the Women's Intercontinental Championship and has been one of the most discussed storylines heading into Wrestlepalooza.

The Usos vs Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

Jimmy and Jey Uso will reunite for a tag team clash against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The Usos' reunion has been met with strong fan reaction, and the match is expected to play a significant role in the ongoing tag team division landscape.

IYO SKY vs Stephanie Vaquer – Women's World Championship

The Women's World Championship will be on the line after Naomi vacated the title due to pregnancy. IYO SKY will face Stephanie Vaquer in a match that crowns a new champion. This contest highlights WWE's commitment to elevating its women's division at one of its most high-profile events.

Additional Matches Expected

Industry reports suggest that another singles match could be added to the card, with names such as Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre under discussion. If confirmed, this would add further star power to an already stacked line-up.

How to Watch WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025

Fans eager to watch Wrestlepalooza 2025 will have multiple viewing options, with ESPN debuting the event in the United States and Netflix carrying it internationally.

United States Streaming

Wrestlepalooza 2025 will stream exclusively on ESPN Unlimited, the network's new direct-to-consumer streaming platform. The event will not air on ESPN's traditional television channels.

Subscriptions for ESPN Unlimited are priced at $29.99 (£24) per month or $299.99 (£240) annually. Bundled access is also expected for viewers subscribed to packages such as Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, FuboTV, Spectrum, and Verizon.

International Streaming

Fans outside the United States can watch WWE Wrestlepalooza on Netflix in selected regions, including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and across parts of Europe and Latin America. For territories not covered by the Netflix deal, the event will remain available on the WWE Network.