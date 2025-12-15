Katy Perry is all smiles while letting the whole world know that she is happily dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but an expert claimed that her actions indicate a possible heartache.

The 41-year-old Fireworks singer just came after a painful breakup with former fiancé Orlando Bloom in July. But a few months later, she was seen grinning from side to side when she was posing with her new love in Japan.

Their videos were compared side by side by The Social CTV.

According to body language expert Judi James, the singer may be in for another heartache.

Katy and Justin's Honeymoon Phase

The singer shared a series of photos and videos of herself and her new love while travelling in Japan on her social media accounts last week.

The new couple was seen constantly giggling and smiling a lot while eating sushi. According to The Daily Mail, fans of the singer were reminded about how she reacted when she was with her ex-husband, Orlando Bloom, when they were dining out in Japan.

But the body language said that the singer's acts may indicate a possible heartache in the future.

'She might be a pinball dater,' James told the publication.

'[That's] someone who comes pinging out of one type of failed relationship to go to the opposite extreme in a bid to avoid making the same mistake twice, which can work on repeat endlessly,' she added.

Ex-Couple's Body Language

In Perry and Bloom's clip, the singer barely broke a smile while drinking sake with her then-husband.

Based on James' analysis, the video was filled with lots of warning signals from the ex-couple. For example, the Pirates of Carribean actor eye-flirted with the camera more than his wife. It was allegedly a red flag, according to the body language expert.

'But that flag-waving effect can only be exacerbated when it's a trait both partners share,' James added.

The body language reader said that the auras of the former couple, combined with their minimal eye or body contact, made them appear like two men hanging out on a stag night.

The two also seemed to be romancing the camera, instead of each other. The singer does not show any obvious interest in her date during that time, while Bloom was also obviously disconnected from her in the video.

The exes, who were in an on-and-off relationship for almost a decade, decided to ultimately part ways in July after six years of engagement. They share a child.

New Love

James also analysed the clip of Perry and the former Canadian PM. In the video, Trudeau allegedly showed signals of 'teenage excitement, playfulness and expectation.' He was also generous with glances of 'adoration and approval' to the Grammy Award-nominated singer.

The body language expert also said that Perry found a man who is the exact opposite of her ex.

James observed that the politician displayed a very youthful look during their Japan trip, instead of exuding a mature and sophisticated aura. It was allegedly very different from Bloom's actions.

Meanwhile, another body language expert, Inbaal Honigman, told OK! Magazine that the new couple's 'cheek-to-cheek pose is very genuine,' showing true affection, intimacy and closeness.

They also shared matching toothy smiles that proved they are truly happy.

Honigman also added that the couple seemed very comfortable with their intimate connection.

Red Flags Waving

James also saw a warning signal in the way Perry acts in her videos.

'Like most "pinballers," [Perry] still seems to be leaning into the "stag do" style of behaviours rather than creating a matching fit with Trudeau's determinedly romantic "first love" behaviours here,' she mentioned.