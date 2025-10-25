KEY POINTS Prosecutors said some players wore special sunglasses and contact lenses revealing invisible card markings.

The underground poker games featured X-ray tables and contact lenses that allowed players to see opponents' hidden cards.

NBA figures, including Miami Heat's Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, were linked to the investigation

It sounds like the plot of a crime thriller, but prosecutors say it was all too real.

Hidden cameras, barcoded decks, X-ray poker tables, and even contact lenses were allegedly used by members of New York's Mafia to rig high-stakes underground poker games, allegedly in collusion with current and former NBA players and coaches.

At the centre of the sprawling investigation, unsealed in a Manhattan federal court, is what prosecutors describe as a 'technologically enhanced con' that robbed unsuspecting players of millions.

'What the victims — the fish — didn't know is that everybody else at the poker game, from the dealer to the players, including the face cards, were in on the scam,' said prosecutor Frank Nocella during a press briefing.

According to court documents, the games were staged in luxury apartments and private clubs across New York and Miami, catering to a roster of wealthy guests that sometimes included professional athletes.

The poker tables, prosecutors allege, were fitted with X-ray technology capable of reading the hidden codes on specially marked decks. The encoded cards could then be viewed by the organisers through concealed monitors or via smart contact lenses.

'A Carefully Choreographed Ballet'

New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the operation as a 'carefully choreographed ballet of stars, signals, and souped-up technology,' adding that the fraud was so seamless that most participants had no clue they were being hustled.

Among those charged are alleged members of several major American crime families, alongside individuals connected to the sports world. Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier was named in a second indictment accusing him of providing non-public information about NBA games to help others profit from bets. Rozier's lawyer, Jim Trusty, strongly denied the claims.

Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups was also arrested as part of the probe, sending shockwaves through the NBA. The team immediately replaced him with assistant coach Tiago Splitter, who led the team to victory the following night against the Golden State Warriors.

'Honestly, it's a tough moment,' Splitter told reporters after the game. 'We all had great experiences with Chauncey, and we're thinking of him and his family. But we have a job to do and we have to move forward.'

A New Era of 'High-Tech' Cheating

Investigators said the scheme represents a new frontier for organised crime. Hidden cameras built into light fixtures and tables streamed live video to back rooms where accomplices fed information to players via micro earpieces.

According to federal indictments unsealed this week, the elaborate scheme relied on an array of hidden technology. Poker tables were reportedly fitted with X-ray sensors capable of reading cards placed face down, while micro-cameras concealed in light fixtures and table edges streamed real-time footage to back rooms. There, accomplices monitored the games and relayed information to players through micro earpieces.

But that wasn't all. Prosecutors said the ring's ingenuity extended to the smallest details. A tray for poker chips was allegedly rigged with cameras that could identify cards as they were dealt. Some participants even wore customised sunglasses and contact lenses that revealed invisible markings on the backs of cards, giving them a decisive edge.

The devices, investigators said, were shipped in from several U.S. states. Individuals from Georgia, Pennsylvania, Texas and Kentucky were named in the indictment for supplying the high-tech tools.

'The nerdy side of the operation could also get rough,' prosecutors added, citing an incident where a shuffling machine was stolen at gunpoint. The victim, identified as John Doe #7, was reportedly caught in the crossfire of an internal dispute.

Prosecutors allege the scam began as early as 2022 and expanded nationwide, with millions in illegal bets placed through encrypted apps and offshore accounts. The defendants reportedly split the winnings while laundering money through shell companies and cryptocurrency wallets.

Authorities said the elaborate use of technology gave the Mafia a fresh foothold in a gambling world increasingly dominated by digital platforms. 'They adapted,' one investigator noted. 'Where old mobsters had muscle, these new guys had microchips.'

Wider Fallout for Sports and Gambling

The case comes amid growing concern about the overlap between professional sports and gambling. With the explosion of legal sports betting across the United States, regulators fear that inside information — even the smallest tip — could be exploited by bad actors.

While Rozier and Billups have denied wrongdoing, the scandal has already cast a shadow over the league. The NBA said it is cooperating with authorities and reviewing its policies to prevent similar incidents.

For prosecutors, the case represents one of the most sophisticated intersections of organised crime and technology they've seen in years. 'It's not just about cards or money,' Nocella said. 'It's about control, influence, and power — and the Mafia has simply gone digital.'

As investigations continue, authorities say more arrests could follow.