In anticipation for the release of its next-generation game system, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) is reportedly making big changes to its corporate structure. Just recently, the video game industry saw the departure of SIE Worldwide Studios chairman Shawn Layden. In addition to the internal shakeup, it likewise made changes to one of its premium services. Earlier, PlayStation Now received a significant price adjustment to bring it down from $19.99 to $9.99 per month. Despite matching the Xbox Game Pass subscription, the company confirms it will still not include first-party exclusives into the package.

The information apparently comes from Sony executive Jim Ryan as he noted the importance of the game streaming platform. According to Comic Book, the game company highlights how essential PlayStation Now is to the transition from PS4 to PS5. However, it does not mean that it will never happen. "That's where we stand right now. But our stance on the inclusion of first-party games in PS Now in terms of what we've done this month is very different to our stance 12 months ago," said Ryan.

It appears that it might be a possibility sometime in the future, but Sony wants to focus on preparing for 2020. On top of the PS5 launching next year, "The Last of Us Part II" is also approaching release. Instead of adding first-party games to PlayStation Now, Ryan claims it would be better for the company to dedicate resources to promote these titles.

On the other hand, despite lagging behind Sony and Nintendo when it comes to console sales, Microsoft's services are reportedly doing better than its counterparts. The value it offers users are evidently top-notch when it comes to same-day releases with first-party titles such as "Gear of Wars 5" and others more.

With Project xCloud and Google Stadia on the way, Sony does not seem to be budging from its decision. PlayStation Now will continue to offer the same features until further notice. Now that details regarding the PS5 are slowly making its way to the public, Microsoft is still keeping the Xbox Scarlett specifications a secret. Nintendo, on the other hand, is in a good spot with Switch and Switch Lite sales still going strong.