Xiaomi is reportedly prepping to unveil a flagship-grade smartphone dubbed the Xiaomi 12T Pro soon. Now, the Xiaomi 12T Pro has bagged the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification. Since the device has appeared on the global database, the handset is likely to launch globally. In other words, the Xiaomi 12T Pro's availability will not be restricted to China.

The US FCC listing suggests that the 12T Pro features a dual-SIM slot. Also, it will support 4G LTE, as well as 5G connectivity. The smartphone will allegedly support near-field communications (NFC), which is primarily used for contactless payments in malls and markets.

Furthermore, the FCC listing indicates that the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be available in three variants. First off, the handset will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Another model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage could be in the offing as well. The highest-end variant will offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

In the meantime, noted leaker Abhishek Yadav has shared a live image of the upcoming handset via a tweet. The image showcases a mammoth 200MP camera on the back. The rear camera module houses a large primary sensor. Notably, this will be a 200MP camera.

Past leaks suggested that the handset will pack a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The Xiaomi 12T Pro will reportedly come with up to 12GB RAM and offer 256GB of internal storage. Also, the purported phone will sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

A robust 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging could be powering up the entire system. However, the most notable feature of the Xiaomi 12T Pro will be its 200MP rear-mounted camera.

The rumour mill has been churning out speculations around the Xiaomi 12T Pro's 200MP camera since last year. Now, the leaked image suggests that the assumption could prove to be true. Interestingly, the rear camera setup on the Xiaomi 12T Pro bears a striking resemblance to the Redmi K50 Ultra's optics. A black-tinted protruding square accommodates the main sensor.

More details about the Xiaomi 12T Pro are likely to pop up on the internet soon.