While most smartphone users these days are focused on imaging quality, processor speeds, and display refresh rates, there are others who want outstanding battery performance. So far, it seems that most upcoming mid-range and flagship models are still sticking with the same formula of equipping faster chipsets, tweaking refresh rates, and adding more cameras. However, one Chinese manufacturer understands all these upgrades will drain batteries faster. Therefore, Xiaomi is reportedly developing a new handset that will go from zero to full charge in 35 minutes.

It looks like the manufacturer's goal is to balance a dependable battery life with impressive fast-charging performance. MSPoweruser reports that a reliable industry insider confirmed that this will be available on the Mi 10 Pro.

The technology behind this feature is an advanced 50W fast-charging system that promises users shorter periods of being plugged in. Furthermore, the handset will also support wireless fast charging, but the test results were not specified.

Other key details are yet to be uncovered, but sources have a speculation as to what the device might have on board. Looking at its predecessor, the Mi 9, the mobile phone packs a 3,300 mAh battery. For the Mi 10 Pro, it is likely Xiaomi will use at least 4,000 mAh.

If the suggested capacity proves to be accurate, the smartphone will still lag behind another Chinese brand. The Oppo Reno Ace holds a relies on a 4,000 mAh battery that can fully charge in just 28 minutes.

Meanwhile, it is possible that the Mi 10 Pro will carry over some of the features of its regular model – the Mi 10. The latter sports a 6.67-inch QHD touchscreen with an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. In the imaging department, it could be armed with a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, along with a 20-megapixel and 16-megapixel lens. The front-facing shooter could be a 32-megapixel unit.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 appears to be the ideal chipset for the upcoming premium handset. Thus, the Snapdragon X55 5G modem that accompanies that new silicon makes it compatible with the new wireless communication technology. The Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro might hit retailers early next year.