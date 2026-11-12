Rapper Yella Beezy has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after a Dallas County jury convicted him of hiring the gunman who killed fellow rapper MO3 on a busy highway.

The unanimous verdict on 11 November 2026 came on the sixth anniversary of the shooting. Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, had pleaded not guilty to capital murder and denied involvement in the killing of Melvin Noble, known professionally as MO3.

Judge Chika Anyiam imposed the sentence after jurors returned their decision. Conway's defence team said it would continue challenging the case through an appeal.

A Daylight Pursuit on Interstate 35

Noble, 28, was driving on Interstate 35 in south Dallas around noon on 11 November 2020 when gunman Kewon White pulled alongside him, authorities said. White emerged from his vehicle carrying a firearm. Noble left his own vehicle and ran along the freeway as White pursued him and opened fire.

Prosecutors said White wore a mask and fired more than 40 rounds from an AK-47-style pistol. Noble was fatally wounded, while a bystander inside another vehicle was also shot but survived.

The attack turned a public roadway into the scene of a killing that prosecutors attributed to an escalating feud between the two Dallas performers.

Prosecutors Said the Killing Was Paid For

Prosecutors told jurors that Conway paid White $40,000 (approximately £30,200) to carry out the shooting. The sterling figure is an approximate conversion using the exchange rate quoted on 12 November.

The jury convicted Conway of capital murder by remuneration, the charge at the centre of the murder-for-hire prosecution. His conviction concerns arranging the attack; White was separately prosecuted as the gunman.

White was convicted of capital murder in September and sentenced to life without parole. A third defendant, Devin Brown, also faces a capital murder charge and is awaiting trial. His case remains separate from the verdict against Conway.

Defence Promises To Keep Fighting

Conway's trial entered its third week before the verdict. The prosecution rested on Monday, followed by defence testimony. The defence rested on Tuesday before closing arguments.

His lawyers disputed the strength of the prosecution's evidence. Defence attorney John Gussio argued that the state had relied on speculation rather than proving its case. After the verdict, attorney Toby Shook expressed disappointment and said the defence had grounds to challenge the outcome.

'We're going to keep fighting. We have excellent appellate points,' Shook said.

Conway asked to kiss his young son after the verdict, and several people in the courtroom were reported to be crying. The defence's promised appeal means its challenge to the conviction will continue beyond the trial.

Six Years From the Shooting to the Verdict

The anniversary gave the decision particular significance: jurors returned their verdict on the same calendar date that Noble was killed in 2020. For prosecutors, the outcome followed years spent investigating and presenting the alleged arrangement behind the attack. For the defence, the next stage is an effort to overturn the conviction.

The sentence leaves Conway facing imprisonment without parole, while Brown's pending case means proceedings connected to Noble's death are not yet complete.